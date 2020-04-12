Rising ocean temperatures force marine animals towards the poles

Species that live in the world’s oceans are fleeing towards the Earth’s poles in a desperate attempt to escape rising water temperatures closer to the equator.

Researchers studied more than 300 species — including plants, mammals and birds — to see where the majority of species are living today.

The study looked at more than 100 years worth of data and discovered that populations are now blossoming closer to the poles.

At the same time, population numbers of marine creatures and plants are dwindling near the equator, as they struggle to adapt to warmer waters.

All animals and plants that live in the oceans have a natural range in which they have adapted to survive in.

These often span vast areas, with some species having a range of hundreds of miles.

But when academics from the universities of Bristol and Exeter studied the oceanic life, they found a shift in where the populations were thriving in favour of the polar ends of these ranges.

The team believes the study, published in the journal Current Biology, indicates rising temperatures have led to widespread changes in population size and distribution of marine species.

Martin Genner, an evolutionary ecologist at the University of Bristol and senior study author, said: ‘The main surprise is how pervasive the effects were.

‘We found the same trend across all groups of marine life we looked at, from plankton to marine invertebrates, and from fish to seabirds.’

The world’s oceans have warmed by an average of 1°C since pre-industrial times, the researchers said.

To find out how this temperature change has affected marine life, the team reviewed 540 published records of species abundance changes.

This allowed them to gauge occupancy trends over time and show the latitude favoured by species.

They found certain species to be thriving in the cooler regions of the oceans, with rising temperatures opening up previously inaccessible habitats.

For example, the researchers said, the populations of Adelie penguins was declining near the equator but increasing towards the polar regions.

They found conditions of habitats near the equator were too warm to tolerate.

Louise Rutterford, a study author based at both Exeter and Bristol universities, said: ‘Some marine species appear to benefit from climate change, particularly some populations at the poleward limits that are now able to thrive.

‘Meanwhile, some marine life suffers as it is not able to adapt fast enough to survive warming, and this is most noticeable in populations nearer the equator.

‘This is concerning as both increasing and decreasing abundances may have harmful knock-on effects for the wider ecosystem.’

Changes in distribution are likely to continue, however, as marine warming is predicted to increase up to 1.5°C over pre-industrial levels by 2050.

Mr Genner said: ‘This matters because it means that climate change is not only leading to abundance changes, but intrinsically affecting the performance of species locally.

‘We see species such as Emperor penguin becoming less abundant as water becomes too warm at their equatorward edge, and we see some fish such as European seabass thriving at their poleward edge where historically they were uncommon.’

A separate study yesterday revealed that rising temperatures were enabling British wildflowers, including rare southern marsh and bee orchids, to expand further north in the UK.

Examples from the citizens’ National Plant Monitoring Scheme included the southern marsh-orchid, a tall plant formerly restricted to damp grasslands in the southern UK, that has been been spotted as far north as Newcastle upon Tyne.

As well as southern plants finding new habitats in northern climates, there is concern for northern plants that have nowhere else to go, according to wildlife charity Plantlife which co-ordinated the survey’s volunteers.

They includes Arctic and alpine species which cannot go further up the mountains, such as Highland saxifrage.