Robodog ‘Spot’ designed to sniff out BOMBS goes into ‘sit’ mode

A robot dog named ‘Spot’ designed to sniff out bombs went into ‘sit mode’ and refused to move during a live trial by Massachusetts police.

Spot was created by Boston Dynamics and was on loan to the bomb squad in 2019 when the failed test happened, according to a report by OneZero.

The bomb squad were called to a Walmart in Westboro, Massachusetts after employees spotted a suspicious ‘old brown briefcase’ on a bin in the car park.

Officers decided to have Spot examine the briefcase but when they turned him on he went into ‘sit mode’ and wouldn’t move – even after multiple reboots.

Massachusetts Police were eventually able to get Spot to walk over to the briefcase but the video quality he recorded ‘wasn’t very good’ and they had to send a human technician to remove the briefcase – it didn’t have a bomb inside.

Fortunately this wasn’t the only test for the robotic canine during its 90 day trial with the Massachusetts Police – overall they found it was a benefit to the force.

They determined that despite initially refusing to move it achieved its goal of surveying the area for additional threats and confirming observations.

‘The initial hiccups aside and with obvious room for improvement, we accomplished the above stated goal and assisted the tech in clearing a suspect item. A GOOD first mission!!,’ the police wrote in their report seen by OneZero.

There were other issues during the three month trial including the robot dog ‘nosediving’ into tall grass for ‘no apparent reason’.

They also found it experienced ‘front legs panic’ while climbing steps that saw him topple over and in just pace in place on an incline at times.

These issues were described as minor by the force, who said they were ‘very excited’ to work with Spot in the future, according to OneZero.

‘I’m a huge fan and look at each time I get to use Spot as a spoiled kid would when he makes out his Xmas list,’ said Massachusetts state trooper Steve Sicard.

A spokesman for Spot developers Boston Dynamics said they were constantly improving the platform through software releases and incorporating fixes flagged during testing – such as the live trial with Massachusetts police.

They told OneZero the force bomb squad provided ‘early testing at no cost in exchange for early feedback’ before it was commercially available.

Spot officially went on sale last year and according to Boston Dynamics, it’s currently used by ‘the majority’ of the top 100 general contractors in the US, autonomously roaming construction sites and recording images to track building progress.

In February the Norwegian oil company Aker BP ASA announced it would bring Spot aboard ships in the Skarv region of the Norwegian Sea.

According to Aker, Spot is charged with sniffing out hydrocarbon leaks, inspecting ship equipment, taking mechanical readings, generating reports, and completing inspections in areas that might be too dangerous for human workers.

‘We’re going to work together with our customers to figure out what robots are good for,’ Marc Raibert, Boston Dynamics CEO, told Wired.

‘It’s not like they can do every possible thing, but that doesn’t mean they’re not really good at some things.’

Researchers say leasing the robot will cost ‘about the same as a car’.

How nice of a car depends on how many robots and how long the lease period is,’ added Michael Perry, the company’s vice president of business development.