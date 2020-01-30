Robot kayaks found the basin of an Alaskan glacier is melting 100 TIMES faster than models showed

Seaborne robots have made a startling discovery beneath a 20-mile glacier in Alaska.

The technology found the massive rivers of ice may be melting under the LeConte Glacier much faster than previously thought.

Scientists programmed autonomous kayaks to swim near the icy cliffs of the glacier to measure the ‘ambient meltwater intrusions’, which shows how much fresh water is flowing into the ocean from underneath the glacier.

The study found ambient melting was 100 times higher than models had estimated.

This is the first time experts have been able to analyze plumes of meltwater – the water released when snow or ice melts, where glaciers meet the ocean- because the feat is far too dangerous for ships due to falling ice of slabs from the glacier.

Lead author Rebecca Jackson, a physical oceanographer and assistant professor at Rutgers University–New Brunswick, said: ‘With the kayaks, we found a surprising signal of melting: Layers of concentrated meltwater intruding into the ocean that reveal the critical importance of a process typically neglected when modeling or estimating melt rates.’

The study follows one published in July 2019 that measured glacier melt rates by pointing sonar at the LeConte Glacier from a distant ship.

For three years, the team used the methodology to survey the LeConte Glacier and produced the same results as the robots -the glacier is melting 100 times faster than previous, theoretical models predicted.

However, they were unable to determine why the melt rate was so high, but with the new study, the team can conclude that ambient melting is a signiﬁcant part of the underwater mix.

Before these studies, scientists had few direct measurements of melt rates for tidewater glaciers and had to rely on untested theory to get estimates and model ocean-glacier interactions.

The studies’ results challenge those theories, and this work is a step toward better understanding of submarine melt – a process that must be better represented in the next generation of global models that evaluate sea-level rise and its impacts.

A report, published in April 2019, revealed melting glaciers have contributed more than an inch to the world’s rising sea levels.

Global warming is causing glaciers to melt which has boosted sea levels by more than an inch (27 mm) since 1961.

A study suggests the total mass lost from glaciers is far more than previously thought.

Based on their findings, the authors suggest that glaciers could almost disappear in some mountain ranges by 2100 (including the Caucasus, Central Europe, Western Canada and the USA and New Zealand).

Glaciers, not including the Greenland or Antarctic ice sheets, account for more than 40,000 cubic miles (170,000 cubic kilometers) of water.

Warming temperatures are causing them to melt and experts now believe melted glaciers account for 25 to 30 percent of current sea level rises.