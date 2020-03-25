Robots, drones and AI will carry out 90 per cent of household chores by 2040

Experts have got together to discuss the future of home automation and reveal their predictions for the future of home automation.

According to futurologists, around 90 per cent of household chores will be automated thanks to robots, drones and AI by 2040.

These will be carried out by drones, robots and virtual AI butlers that will help with laundry, dusting and even making the bed, they claim.

Kings College Professor Mischa Dohler and futurologist Dr Ian Pearson created a report with consumer site comparethemarket.com to predict how homes will look in two decades time.

According to the experts and the Life More Automated Report they published, certain chores like washing clothes and dishes have already become more convenient due to technological revelations.

It is expected this will continue and eventually reach the point where most people will save people almost two hours a day, over 15 hours a week or more than 33 days a year on doing chores.

Changing bedsheets, watering plants, plumping up pillows and ordering food are also expected be automated.

Dr Mischa Dohler said: ‘Automation is already so commonplace in today’s households from washing machines to dishwashers that we don’t even really think of it as automation.

‘But the Life More Automated Report examines how automation is the key to an easy home life as it’s gradually helping us do less of the tasks we find more tedious, from sorting bills to washing dishes.’

Futurist Ian Pearson added: ‘Household automation has come on leaps and bounds in the last ten years alone, which gives an indication of how quickly our homes are set to change.

‘By 2040 we will likely still be using some products we recognize today, like washing machines, but there will be a whole host of new technology that would amaze today’s homeowners.

'Life is about to get a whole lot easier. It's thrilling to contemplate what we will see happen and the possibilities are endless.'

According to a survey by comparethemarket.com, the worst chore is cleaning the toilet, with around a third (34 per cent) of people naming this as their least favourite household job.

This was followed by ironing (27 per cent), changing bedsheets (24 per cent), dusting and cleaning surfaces (23 per cent) and washing dishes (20 per cent).