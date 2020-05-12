Salty puddles on Mars may be more common than previously thought

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Puddles of brine on the Martian surface could cover more of the planet than previously thought – but are too cold to support life, a new study has revealed.

Water is found in the form of ice and vapour on Mars but can’t persist in liquid form because the atmosphere isn’t thick enough to protect against evaporation.

However, experts have long thought that a particular kind of salt detected in Martian soil could pull water vapour from the the planet’s thin atmosphere into the soil at night and then keep it from freezing despite the extreme cold.

Now scientists at the Universities Space Research Association have created a computer model to calculate what temperatures and climate conditions would allow pools of brine to form.

Edgard Rivera-Valentín and colleagues found that up to 40 per cent of the Martian surface, at all latitudes down to the equator, could host stable brines.

These brines could last for up to six consecutive hours and during up to 2 per cent of the entire Martian year.

The authors also found that brines just below the surface, at a depth of three inches, could last up to 10 per cent of the Martian year.

However, the model shows that these liquid salty puddles could only exist at temperatures below minus 55 degrees Fahrenheit – too cold for any known life.

The paper, published in Nature Astronomy, investigated the risk of contamination of these brine puddles from Earth microbes, if a rover was sent to study them.

The authors conclude that these brines cannot sustain life as we know it, and therefore should not be classified as ‘Special Regions’ according to Planetary Protection policies.

This means the locations of the stable brines could be targets for future Martian exploration, since the risk of biological contamination from Earth is negligible.

Researchers say that while these brine patches can’t contain current life, they could help point towards evidence life once existed on the Red Planet.

‘Liquid water is a requirement for life as we know it, and a target for Mars exploration missions,’ said physicist Javier Martin-Torres, an expert in the Martian atmosphere.

‘Conditions near the surface of present-day Mars are hardly favourable for microbial life as we know it,’ he said, ‘but the possibility for liquid brines on Mars has wider implications for habitability and geological water-related processes.’

NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover found evidence of salty substances in the Gale Crater in 2015, which led scientists to predict the presence of brine puddles.

‘Gale Crater is one of the least likely places on Mars to have conditions for brines to form, compared to sites at higher latitudes or with more shading,’ Alfred McEwen of the University of Arizona at Tucson told CNN at the time.

‘So if brines can exist there, that strengthens the case they could form and persist even longer at many other locations.’

There are multiple missions planned to head to the Red Planet over the next few years including ones from NASA and the Chinese space agency launching this year.

The European Space Agency and Roscosmos will be launching before the end of the decade and all these missions – while not heading to the brine patches – will search for signs of ancient life on Mars.