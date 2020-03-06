Samsung’s ‘Bean’ earbuds could keep you in shape with a workout tracker, report reveals

Samsung may have spilled the ‘beans’ about a new device.

The firm recently filed a trademark request in Europe for a new pair of wireless earbuds codenamed ‘Bean’.

The request describes wearable wireless earsets with an MP3 player, software that projects a fitness guide and another that measures ‘distance, speed, time, changes in heart rate, activity level, calories burned’.

It is also speculated that the earbuds will mimic design specifications of the Galaxy Buds Plus such as improved battery life and dual-driver woofer/tweeter combo.

The request was filed on March 2nd and is currently a Class 9, which is comprised of a broad range of trademarks for nautical, scientific, surveying, cinematographic, photographic, measuring, signaling, and weighing devices, as first reported on by LetsGoDigital.

‘Samsung Bean trademark description: Wearable wireless earsets primarily comprised of an MP3 player; wireless earsets incorporating a sensor for detecting whether the earset is on or off; wireless earsets incorporating software for providing a fitness guide; wireless earsets incorporating software for measuring distance, speed, time, changes in heart rate, activity level, calories burned; earphones,’ the filed reads.

Samsung has released a fitness focused pair of earbuds in the past, its Gear IconX.

However, this set only has a battery life of five hours, whereas the Galaxy Bud Plus model that provides 11 hours.

The Galaxy Bud Plus set has a customizable fit, allowing it to tune out unwanted noises, while Ambient Aware¹ lets you filter-in important sounds from the outside world, like flight announcements, oncoming traffic or your order number.

It comes with three tip sizes, plus three different wingtips to really fine-tune the fit.

Users get 11 hours of non-stop music on a single charge and a three minute charge gives them another hour of juice.

They are designed to pair with Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G, control Galaxy Buds+ from your Galaxy smartphone, smartwatch, tablet or even with voice assistants like Bixby or Alexa.⁷

And because the buds are splash-resistant, they ‘can handle a light drizzle, a little sweat and even the accidental spill,’ Samsung shares.

Consumers can purchase a pair on the firms website for $149.00 or pay $25 a month to pay off them off in six months.