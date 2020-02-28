Shocking satellite images reveal that 20 per cent of snow cover on an Antarctic island MELTED in just 10 days, during record-breaking temperatures.

The shots of the ice cap on Eagle Island — captured by the ‘Operational Land Imager’ on the Landsat 8 satellite on February 4 and 13, 2020 — show melt ponds appearing.

The warm spell began on February 5 and ran through to February 13, peaking on February 6, with temperatures on the Antarctic Peninsula reaching 64.9°F (18.3°C).

This figure — the hottest on record for Antarctica — was the around the same temperature as in Los Angeles, California, on the exact same day.

‘I haven’t seen melt ponds develop this quickly in Antarctica,’ said glaciologist Mauri Pelto of Nichols College in Massachusetts.

‘You see these kinds of melt events in Alaska and Greenland, but not usually in Antarctica.’

According to Professor Pelto, the warming event caused 0.9 square miles (1.5 square kilometres) of the snowpack on Eagle Island to become saturated with meltwater — a phenomena that shows up as blue patches in the satellite images.

Climate models suggest that Eagle Island experienced the most melt on February 6 — when temperatures peaked — losing around 1 inch (3 cm) of the snowpack.

In fact, 4 inches (10.6 centimetres) of the island’s snowcap melted in the period from February 6–11 — the equivalent of 20 per cent of the seasonal snow accumulation.

Professor Pelto also used satellite images to identify widespread surface melting take place on the nearby Boydell Glacier.

Enduring warm spells have become a common phenomena in Antarctica in recent years, experts say.

The recent warm spell was triggered by a combination of different meteorological events, experts said.

These included a ridge of high pressure building up over Cape Horn, Chile, at the beginning of February, which allowed warm temperatures to build up.

The Antarctic peninsula is usually shielded from warm air masses by strong winds known as the Southern Hemisphere westerlies that circle the continent.

However, the westerlies were in a weakened state at the time of the warm spell , allowing extra tropical warm air to reach the ice sheet from across the Southern Ocean.

Sea surface temperatures were also elevated during this warm period, by around 3.6–5.4°F (2–3°C).

In addition, so-called ‘foehn winds’ — strong, dry gusts that travel down the sides of mountains — helped to bring warm air down onto the snowpacks.

These were caused in February by westerly winds running into the mountain chain that lies along the Antarctic Peninsula, causing the air to cool and condense out clouds — a process which releases heat into the surrounding air.

This warm, dry air then travels down the other side of the mountains, both heating up the region directly as well as indirectly by leading to fewer clouds and more direct sunlight bearing down on the ice.

‘Two things that can make a foehn-induced melt event stronger are stronger winds and higher temperatures,’ explained atmospheric researcher Rajashree Tri Datta of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The warm atmospheric and oceanic conditions this month would therefore have been conducive for foehn winds.

The recent heatwave has been the third major melting episode of the current Antarctic summer, following warm spells in November 2019 and January 2020.

‘If you think about this one event in February, it isn’t that significant,’ noted Professor Pelto.

He added: ‘It’s more significant that these events are coming more frequently.’