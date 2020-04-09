Scam coronavirus texts aim to trick people into handing over their bank details

Scammers are targeting people with texts pretending to be from the UK government telling victims they have been ‘fined’ for going out too much or too far during the coronavirus lockdown.

The malicious message then goes on to try and trick recipients into handing over their bank details to the real senders using links to non-governmental websites.

According to UK cyber-crime reporting centre Action Fraud, the number of coronavirus-related scams has increased by 400 per cent in March.

Since February, the centre has logged 305 reports from victims of such crimes, with loses that total almost £970,000.

‘GOV.UK CORONAVIRUS ALERT. You have exited the specified 1 mile radius on three separate occasions today,’ one of the scam messages begins.

‘A penalty notice has been issued to your address held on the electoral roll.

‘More info & appeals can be filed at gov.uk/cvpenalty. Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.’

Another variation of the scam includes the message that: ‘We would like to inform you that you have been recorded as leaving your home on 3 occasions yesterday. A fine of £35 has been added to your gov.uk account.’

In reality, the UK government’s coronavirus guidelines do not stipulte that citizens must stay within a one-mile radius of their home, nor is there a fine associated with going outside three times.

However, people are encouraged to stay at home where possible and confine trips outdoors to limited activities that include essential shopping, exercise, seeking medical help and assisting a vulnerable individual.

Police can order individuals to return home if they determine that they are outside without a reasonable justification and issue fines to anyone who does not comply.

‘During times of crisis our human response is to seek out information, so attackers have learned to use this instinct against us,’ security intelligence research director at Lookout Christoph Hebeisen told The Sun.

‘The ongoing response to COVID-19 has created an opportunity for alarming yet plausible “hooks” that can be used by malicious actors in phishing attacks.’

‘Users need to be extra-vigilant for spear-phishing attacks that leverage our anxiety about this pandemic against us.’