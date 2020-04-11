Scientists urgently call for a coronavirus app to track who coronavirus patients

A mobile coronavirus tracing app could help to significantly slow the rate of virus transmission if it is built and released quickly, scientists claim.

Researchers from Oxford University have been studying how COVID-19 is transmitted and whether mobile apps could help slow the spread.

In a report for NHSX and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the Oxford bioethicists say a rapidly built app could bring countries out of lockdown safely.

The UK government is working on its own mobile app that is expected to use bluetooth to identify who coronavirus patients have been in contact with to then trace them.

Ministers hope that it would stop the spread when lockdown is lifted and could avoid future restrictions being needed.

Oxford researchers haven’t built an app but say if they were to build one it would use the bluetooth technology being proposed by the NHS.

Researchers say time is of the essence when it comes to getting the most out of a virus tracing app and it should be launched quickly.

A bluetooth-based app would be enough to meet the requirements of slowing the spread and it wouldn’t need to store or track specific locations.

This technology is already being used by the Singapore government for their app.

The NHS app would require at least 50 per cent of the population to install it for it to work effectively as it relies on remembering who they have been in contact with.

The app would detect other phones in close vicinity using bluetooth signals then store a record of those contacts on the device.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 they could share those contacts with the NHS and people could then be alerted to isolate.

This approach is backed by the Oxford research team, who say their mathematical models support using low power wireless signals.

The team focused on working out the way the virus spreads and used that to determine the best possible technology approach to slow the spread.

‘It uses a low-energy version of Bluetooth to log a memory of all the app users with whom you have come into close proximity over the last few days,’ said co-author David Bonsall, speaking about the ideal tool for use in tracing the virus.

‘If you then become infected, these people are alerted instantly and anonymously, and advised to go home and self-isolate.

‘If app users decide to share additional data, they could support health services to identify trends and target interventions to reach those most in need.’

There are some risks with a bluetooth app though, especially around the reliability of the short-range and low-power wireless technology.

Nicky Whiting, Head of Compliance at Bulletproof, said bluetooth is known to have vulnerabilities and this could be worse if it is launched quickly.

‘There are concerns that developing an app like this quickly can result in poorly executed code that could potentially contain security vulnerabilities,’ he told MailOnline.

‘It’s been seen many times in the past when apps and software are rushed out that they are found to contain significant weaknesses.’

Dr Bonsall, who is a researcher at Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Medicine and clinician at Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital, said the bluetooth technology would require considerable buy-in from the population.

‘Our findings confirm that not everybody has to use the mobile app for it to work,’ he said.

‘If with the help of the app the majority of individuals self-isolate on showing symptoms, and the majority of their contacts can be traced, we stand a chance of stopping the epidemic.’

Professor Christophe Fraser from Oxford University’s Big Data Institute said we need a mobile tracing app urgently and everyone has to use the official version.

‘Our analysis suggests that about half of transmissions occur in the early phase of the infection, before you show any symptoms of infection.

‘Our mathematical models also highlight that traditional public health contact tracing approaches provide incomplete data and cannot keep up with the pace of this pandemic.’

Authors argue a mobile app can reduce transmission at any stage of the epidemic by giving more accurate data on who users have come into contact with.

They say it applies in countries or regions where the epidemic is just emerging, at the peak of the epidemic, or to support a safe transition out of lockdown.

This could help to alleviate some privacy concerns expressed by tech industry experts, who warn that data could easily be stolen or hacked.

It raises ‘a key conflict between the need for mass surveillance on the spread of the virus and the issue privacy’, says Mark Skilton from Warwick Business School.

‘Using devices on our mobile phone to monitor certain data and send messages to change people’s behaviour may sound Orwellian, but with this pandemic turning into a long game, we may need to use all the digital tools at our disposal.’

The Oxford team say done properly an app could also reduce the serious, psychological and economic impacts caused by widespread lockdowns.

Critically, the researchers suggest a mobile app can help slow the spread of infection until vaccines and antiviral treatments become widely available.

‘A contact tracing app can foster good citizenship by alerting people at risk, it can also help ease us out of confinement If we know we’ve not been in contact with anyone infected we can leave home safely, whilst still protecting our loved ones and avoiding a broader resurgence of coronavirus in our community,’ said Fraser.

Given the level of infection across much of Europe, the team believe ongoing development of a mobile app partnership across the union would massively reduce transmission and avoid a resurgence in the number of cases.

They say it would provide an opportunity for all citizens using mobile contact tracing apps to contribute towards ending the epidemic.

An app strategy could also be used by low- and middle-income countries, earlier in the epidemic, to rapidly control transmission and get ahead of the epidemic now.

The Oxford team highlight that the mobile contact tracing app should still be combined with isolation of cases, tracing and quarantine of contacts, physical distancing, scaled-up diagnostic testing, decontamination and hygiene measures.

‘If the mobile app is widely adopted in any country, and combined with other critical interventions such as physical distancing and widespread testing, our models suggest the epidemic could be brought under control,’ said Bonsall.

‘This app is a tool for each and every person affected to contribute towards protecting their health services, supporting vulnerable people and simultaneously gradually releasing communities out of extended quarantine.’

The team say it is vital that rigorous ethical standards underpin the development of any mobile app dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

They say a number of ethical requirements need to be considered to enable public trust and confidence, including the security of their data.

Professor Michael Parker, Director of the Wellcome Centre for Ethics & Humanities, said it is possible to save lives and protect civil liberties with an app.

‘The app should be opt-in, provide secure data storage and privacy protection, and be informed by public and user engagement at every stage of implementation.

‘With these guarantees and, if widely installed by users across a country or regional bloc, a mobile app could even help to end the epidemic.’

Countries around the world are planning or have already launched mobile apps designed to track, slow down or inform people about the epidemic.

Singapore has launched an app called TraceTogether than uses bluetooth to determine if the user has come into contact with someone infected by COVID-19.

It works by exchanging short-distance signals between phones to detect others with the app.

Then if you get the virus medical officers can check the app records to see everyone you’ve come into contact with and trace the spread.

This is similar to the app being proposed by the Oxford team and to the software the NHS is rumoured to be developing.

As mobile apps launch over the coming weeks and months, the Oxford research team urges people to support official apps, developed by trusted institutions, and their partners, such as the mobile contact tracing apps under advanced assessment in several European countries.

Professor Fraser concludes, ‘Our hope is to support communities with life-saving information as the pandemic worsens and help to release countries from large-scale isolation.

‘The maths is clear: the more people that use a contract tracing app the better chance we have of getting ahead of this epidemic and eventually stopping it in its tracks.

‘If a country reduces the epidemic growth rate to below zero, the epidemic will rapidly decline and eventually stop. Together we can make this possible.’

Bonsall says to work, this approach needs to be integrated into a national programme, not taken on by independent app developers.

‘If we can securely deploy this technology, the more people that opt-in, the faster the epidemic will stop, and the more lives can be saved,’ he said.

The findings have been published in the journal Science.