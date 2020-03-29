Sky announces new movies will be available to rent on the day of their global cinema release

Sky has announced that customers will be able to watch new movies on the day of their cinema release, as theatres close due to coronavirus.

The films are being made available through a partnership with NBC Universal and will be available to rent on the Sky Store, rather than broadcast on the movie channels.

The sequel to the smash hit kids film Trolls – know as Trolls World Tour – will be the first movie released on the day of it’s global premier, scheduled for April 6.

Recently released films The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma will also be available on the Sky Store this Friday.

That is much quicker than it would usually take for movie to go from cinema release to Sky Store, with The Invisible Man only released three weeks ago.

The move comes as cinema chains in the UK including Odeon and Cineworld announce they are closing to protect staff and customers from the deadly virus.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, Sky UK and Europe said the company was working to look after customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘We’re also introducing some things to help make life a little easier for anyone at home trying to work, stay connected to loved ones, or keep the family entertained.’

The releases will all come from Universal Pictures, a sister company to Sky and be available on the store to rent for 48 hours for £15.99.

The on-the-day releases are also being made available through other on-demand services including Amazon and Apple, also for £15.99.

‘Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,’ said NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell in a statement.

On Monday, Warner Bros. shared the news that it is releasing Birds of Prey, the Suicide Squad spin-off, on video-on-demand on March 24 even though it is still playing in theatres.

It upends the traditional practice of keeping a movie exclusively in cinemas for what is typically a 90-day window before releasing it on other platforms.

NBCUniversal will ‘continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve,’ the company said in a statement, adding it will revisit the strategy when the current situation changes.

Over the weekend, ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at the box office for US and Canadian cinemas.

It was after cities across the country encouraged social distancing and ordered public gatherings not to exceed 50 people.

In the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to practice social distance and avoid going out unless essential – without actually requiring venues to close.

Cineworld, the largest chain int he UK with over 90 venues said they would close all UK venues from today and until further notice. Odeon are doing the same thing.

Sky says it also plans to make its Sky Go service free for existing customers during the isolation period to allow more people to watch shows on different devices.

Sky Store will have a range of Universal Pictures titles available the same day as their global cinema release, the company confirmed.