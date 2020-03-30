Social media giants team up to combat coronavirus misinformation

The world’s leading tech companies have issued a joint statement on their combined efforts to tackle misinformation during the coronavirus crisis.

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Reddit published a statement on Monday saying that they are all working closely on response efforts.

The firms have said they are helping people stay connected during periods of self isolation, while also fighting misinformation that may appear on their platforms.

Exact details of the new collaboration are scarce as the pandemic, which has killed more than 7,100 people worldwide, causes disruption in Europe and the US.

The announcement comes as the UK government has been criticised for taking too long to address the problem of misinformation online.

Its specialist Counter Disinformation Unit, established last week specifically to stop misinformation during the crisis, comes almost two months after the first UK case.

‘We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts,’ the statement, posted to the various technology firms’ social media accounts, reads.

‘We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world.

‘We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe.’

Google, Facebook and Microsoft have all been contacted regarding the specifics of the joint response effort.

The companies have previously introduced their own policies for staff and users, including work-from-home policies and the removal of exploitative ads.

Social media firms and health agencies have warned about disinformation and conspiracy theories linked to the virus online.

These include misleading adverts and posts promoting homeopathic treatments which claim to cure the illness.

A Twitter account posing as a hospital which posted inaccurate information about coronavirus cases was also reported by the health service and removed by Twitter.

The government’s new Counter Disinformation Unit will be working with social media platforms to monitor and remove disinformation and conspiracy theories linked to COVID-19.

But MPs have questioned why it’s only just been set up, almost two months after the first case was confirmed in the UK.

‘We’ve known since January about deliberate attempts to spread fear and falsehoods on social media about coronavirus, with potentially serious outcomes,’ said Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport chairman Julian Knight.

‘We support the government’s decision to tackle disinformation and misinformation about COVID-19 at this critical time but question why it has taken so long for ministers to set this up.

‘We want reassurance that the Counter Disinformation Unit will be working closely with social media companies to ensure that people receive vitally important and accurate information and can trust what they see online.’

In separate statements over the past weeks, big tech companies have been outlining their individual efforts to help its users during the crisis.

Facebook says it has been limiting misinformation and harmful content about COVID-19, partly by banning ads ‘intended to create panic’ or take advantage of the pandemic to boost sales.

This includes banning ads that sell medical face masks on the site that advertise a limited supply or claim to offer complete protection against the virus.

The social network is also providing the World Health Organisation (WHO) with ‘as many free ads as it needs’ for its coronavirus response and funding relief efforts.

In addition, users who search ‘coronavirus’ on Facebook will see a pop-up at the top of search results, directing them to the WHO or local health authority for the latest information.

‘This is now a global challenge and we’ve spent the past month working with health authorities to coordinate our response,’ CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said.

‘We’re focused on making sure everyone can access credible and accurate information.

‘This is critical in any emergency, but it’s especially important when there are precautions you can take to reduce the risk of infection.’

Microsoft, meanwhile, has closed all its stores worldwide for the health and safety of its customers and employees, it said.

‘We know families, remote workers and businesses are under unique pressure at this time, and we are still here to serve you online at Microsoft.com,’ it said in a Twitter post.

Microsoft is also paying hourly workers even if they can’t come into work as part of a new policy outlined earlier this month.

‘We recognize the hardship that lost work can mean for hourly workers,’ Microsoft President Brad Smith said.

‘As a result, we’ve decided that Microsoft will continue to pay all our vendor hourly service providers their regular pay during this period of reduced service needs.

‘This is independent of whether their full services are needed.

‘We’re committed as a company to making public health our first priority and doing what we can to address the economic and societal impact of COVID-19.

‘We appreciate that what’s affordable for a large employer may not be affordable for a small business, but we believe that large employers who can afford to take this type of step should consider doing so.’

Google has also previously teamed up with the WHO to launch an SOS Alert dedicated to the coronavirus.

The search engine prioritises information on the virus from the WHO, including safety tips and WHO Twitter updates on the spread of the virus and how to stay safe.

It has also updated its homepage to urge users to ‘do the five’ to help stop the virus from spreading, based on information from WHO.

Google-owned YouTube is also directing users to videos from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other locally relevant public health agencies.

Google Search and Maps will also display if a place such as a school or local business is temporarily closed because of the outbreak, based on data from governments and other authorities.

‘We’re also removing COVID-19 misinformation on YouTube, Google Maps, our developer platforms like Play, and across ads,’ Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Sunday.

‘On YouTube, we’ve taken down thousands of videos related to dangerous or misleading coronavirus information, and we continue to remove videos that promote medically unproven methods to prevent coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment.’

Twitter has also enabled a search prompt that appears when users search ‘coronavirus’ or any common misspelling, directing them to an authoritative health website, such as the NHS.

Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, Microsoft and Amazon are among the big global employers to have asked their workers who can work from home during the crisis to do so.