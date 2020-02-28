Sony patents new motion sensing controller that hints at new PlayStation VR headset 

This month, Sony filed a new patent for a virtual reality game controller that will support motion controls and have sensors that can automatically detect the player’s finger position when they grip it.

The patent doesn’t indicate what game console or device it’s intended to work with, but says only that it will work with a ‘home-use game machine’ that ‘detects movement of a user’s hand.’

The large candy bar-shaped device will have a thin strip on the back that will be used to detect exact finger position.

The patent, which was published in Japanese and roughly translated by Google, says the sensors will not just detect finger position but the ‘bending and stretching of each finger,’ suggesting it might let game designers use specific finger movements as a way to control a game.

The front of the controller has a traditional joystick surrounded by four face buttons, according to a report on Upload VR.

The rear of the controller has a large trigger button.

Instead of a conventional wrist strap, the patented controller appears to feature a safety strap that’s fixed to the side and is meant for one’s fingers to be slid through up to the knuckles.

Unlike a traditional wrist strap, this would make it possible to release one’s grip on the controller without actually dropping it, supporting the idea that players are meant to use individual finger movements as a regular part of gameplay.

The patent says the finger tracking could use either electrostatic sensors or infrared sensors, indicating there are still a number of design choices that haven’t been finalized.

The new patent supports rumors that Sony will release a version of its PlayStation VR headset alongside, or potentially after, it releases the PlayStation 5 this fall.

At CES, Sony revealed the logo for the PlayStation 5, but the company has yet to fully unveil the console’s features, launch games, or price point.