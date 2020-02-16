South African state park deploys MASSIVE surveillance system to protect endangered rhinos

Conservationists in South Africa’s largest national park have built an ambitious surveillance system to protect its dwindling rhino population from poachers.

The system, codenamed ‘Postcode Meerkat,’ monitors Kruger National Park, a 7,700 square mile conservation area along the border with Mozambique.

It uses a series of strategically-placed 12-foot tall posts equipped with radar sensors, cameras, and infrared monitors that allow it to record footage at night.

The solar powered radar and camera sensors scan the surrounding area for motion and connect to a computer system that can distinguish between animal and human movement.

When a potential group of poachers is flagged by one of the sensors, a ‘reaction unit’ travels to the area via helicopter or SUV to further investigate.

Since the Meerkat system first became operational in 2016, rhino deaths in the park have steadily declined, going from 504 in 2017 to 422 in 2018.

The number of encounters with poachers over the same period has remained mostly steady, with 2,662 recorded incursions into the park in 2017 and 2,620 incursions in 2018.

Most of those incursions are recorded by the surveillance system but only a small percentage ever lead to direct contact with park staff.

In 2017, there were just 120 instances of direct contact with poachers and in 2018 there were 125.

This suggests that while overall poacher populations haven’t declined, they appear to have become more cautious given the likelihood they’re being watched.

With a rhino population that’s estimated to be between 7,000 and 8,000, even small annual improvements can make a difference.

Preserving the parks rhinos can also have impact the park’s yearly revenue, which saw visits from 1.8 million tourists in 2017.

‘These parks are a huge revenue generator for South Africa,’ Tumelo Matjekane, of the advocacy group Peace Parks Foundation, told CNN.

‘They attract tourists from all over the world. If we are not able to conserve that, those people will not come here and the impact of that on livelihoods, in the communities around the parks, and our economy — it’s not measurable.’