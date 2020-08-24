SpaceX launch: How to watch live as 60 Starlink satellites are launched into space today

SpaceX will launch 58 satellites into space this afternoon, as part of the company’s Starlink mission.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are designed to deliver high speed broadband internet to remote areas around the world.

The satellites are released every two weeks or so, and are designed to deliver high speed broadband internet to remote areas around the world.

SpaceX explained: “With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.”

So far, SpaceX has launched 597 Starlink satellites, and this afternoon a further 58 satellites will be launched from a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch will take place at 10:31 ET (15:31 BST) from Kennedy Space Centre LC-39A in Florida.

Kennedy Space Centre explained: “SpaceX is scheduled to launch the 11th mission of the constellation of networked satellites known as Starlink.

“The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

“Riding along with Starlink satellites payload on this mission are three SkySat Earth-imaging satellites for Planet.”

If you want to watch the launch, you’ll be happy to hear that SpaceX will be live-streaming it on its YouTube channel here.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed Brits will have several opportunities to see the Starlink satellites in the night sky this week, according to Find Starlink.

The satellites are expected to be visible at:

4:38 am, 20 Aug 2020

9:46 pm, 20 Aug 2020

3:41 am, 21 Aug 2020

5:13 am, 21 Aug 2020

10:22 pm, 21 Aug 2020

4:15 am, 22 Aug 2020