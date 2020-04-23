SpaceX launches its Falcon 9 carrying 60 new Starlink satellites and marking its 84th flight

While some space missions have been delayed due to the coronavirus, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is not letting the pandemic hamper his plans of creating an internet broadband constellation in low orbit.

The Falcon 9 took off at 3:30pm ET carrying a new batch of 60 Starlink satellites, marking its 84th time flying into orbit – more than any other currently operational US rocket.

The firm aims to have more than 1,000 satellites in orbit by the end of the year and has also been approved by the FCC to launch over 12,000 in total.

Although Musk may believe he is doing the world a service, astronmers have slammed the ‘disgusting’ project which they claim is ‘a crime against humanity’.

The skies were clear and winds were low Wednesday afternoon in Cape Canaveral Florida as SpaceX geared up for the launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Around 14 minutes after the launch, the Starlink satellites began deployment out of the nose cone of the rocket, which has been reused from a previous mission, and into low orbit.

Today’s flight is the seventh operational Starlink mission, bringing the total number of satellites launched for the nascent broadband network up to 422.

Musk has noted in the past that at least 400 satellites are needed for SpaceX to start introducing minimal internet coverage – at least 800 are necessary for moderate coverage.

Although he sees this project as his gift to the world, others believe it is more of a curse.

A recent study from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) found that satellite mega-constellations such as Starlink will ‘severely’ affect between 30 and 50 percent of observations taken by the Rubin Observatory, an astronomical observatory currently under construction in Chile.

‘Mitigation techniques that could be applied on ESO telescopes would not work for this observatory although other strategies are being actively explored,’ it said.

Sky observers and experts have also taken to social media over the past year to voice their concern about the disruption to their work.

Responding to the New Zealand video, a professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability branded Starlink a ‘crime against humanity’.

‘Starlink is a crime against humanity; it robs us of the skies of our ancestors to every corner of the earth’ wrote Travis Longcore, an associate adjunct professor at the institute.

‘Wow!! I am in shock!! The huge amount of Starlink satellites crossed our skies tonight at Cerro Telolo. Our DECam exposure was heavily affected by 19 of them! The train of Starlink satellites lasted for over 5 minutes!! Rather depressing… This is not cool!’ wrote one astronomer.

‘As always, everyone: Do not let billionaires unilaterally make a mess of the sky. And astronomical observations being disrupted is only one of the many problems things like #Starlink and #OneWeb pose,’ wrote another.