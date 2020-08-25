SpaceX’s Spacesuit Was for PR Only; Here’s The Real Thing, Says Russia

The Russian spacecraft ‘Oryol’ is set to launch for its lunar missions soon. Comparingly, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also launched its first successful all-American space mission. Of course, someone will compare the two, starting on their spacesuits.

Russia and the United States of America have been struggling to defeat each other in all ways possible. Let’s admit, U.S. as more development when it comes to space missions. In fact, Russia even congratulated NASA for its job well done.

Unfortunately, not with their spacesuits, according to Russia’s National University of Science and Technology (MISIS).

Recently, the US fly their Crew Dragon capsule in partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Though it has been one of the most memorable moments for the country’s space agency, Russia has something to say against their spacesuits: “Its for PR only.”

RT reported that MISIS has no plans to shipped spacesuits from abroad.

“This is a very serious enterprise with a glorious history,” said Vladimir Pirozhkov, the head of the MISIS engineering center, noting the importance of Russia making their own space technology.

The agency also noted via RT that SpaceX suits were extremely made for public relations only, not for the safety of the astronauts.

“I am sure that things of such strategic importance cannot be purchased from Elon Musk or the Chinese,” the agency said.

“This is not really a spacesuit. It is personal protective equipment, sent from Earth to the International Space Center (ISS) by fashion designer Jose Fernandez,” the agency explained.

They also added that SpaceX suits are more about “creating the look of Hollywood superheroes” rather than safety, explaining that the Americans “have always been at their best in public relations.”

Russia may have speculated too much on the SpaceX suits, but it has a basis.

Screenrant reported that the SpaceX spacesuits were designed by one of the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe costume designers, Jose Fernandez.

As narrated by Fernandez, he was approached by Musk in 2016 to design spacesuits. He didn’t know at the time that the spacesuits will be actually used for an actual space launch.

What can you say about the SpaceX suits?

