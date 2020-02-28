Spotify testing real-time lyrics feature that flashes words to a song on the screen as you listen

Spotify may be your next invaluable karaoke resource.

According to a report from Android Police, some users have noticed a new feature that scrolls real-time lyrics across the app interface as you listen along.

The feature, which is currently only being tested on Android devices, was noticed by a user with beta 8.5.46.848 and is only currently available to some users.

A test displays the lyrics via what was previously a ‘behind the lyrics’ section.

A swipable bar appears underneath the app’s normal play/pause interface and can be slid upward to expand lyrics into full-screen.

Android Police reports that the lyrics aren’t currently available on all songs and are provided through the streaming giant’s prior partner, Musicxmatch.

While this will be a first for Spotify, real-time lyrics have already been a feature of competitors’ services like Apple Music which rolled out a similar tool in September.

There’s no indication if or when Spotify plans to roll out real-time lyrics on a wider basis, but it’s recent willingness to take its app in new directions should be a sign that more new features are on the way.

In a test last month, Spotify was spotted introducing a ‘Stories’ feature in which a select number of influencers posted video and music into curated playlists.

Specifically, the feature imbues those playlists with short videos that users can optionally click on and watch more.

Users can also tap through similar to story features in other platforms like Instagram or Snapchat.

The first influencer to use the feature is a YouTube creator, Summer Mckeen, who has 2.1 million Instagram followers and produces videos on makeup and fashion.

While the feature is currently just a test, Spotify will likely use Stories, if it’s rolled out in a wider capacity, to help draw more users to its platform.

Spotify also recently launched a new ‘Kids’ app aimed at three- to 12-year-olds and offers access to 8,000 curated songs and stories, each of which is cleared as being devoid of anything inappropriate for children.

The new app is available on iPhone and Android but only for people with a Spotify Premium Family subscription and the company is describing it as a ‘playground of sound for young listeners’.