Stanford engineer converts old snorkeling masks into reusable face shields for doctors

18 SHARES Share Tweet

A bioengineer at Stanford has created a reusable face mask from repurposed snorkeling gear, which could help hospitals struggling to keep doctors and nurses equipped with personal protective equipment.

Developed by Manu Prakash, the Pneumask combines a modified snorkel mask with a 3D printed ventilation port and medical-grade filter to help medical workers breathe more safely filtered air around patients with COVID-19.

The masks cost around $40 to produce and were designed to be reusable to make up for widespread N95 mask shortages.

The masks also come with a small microphone and speaker that will amplify the medical worker’s voice to make them easier to understand while wearing the mask.

It can also connect to external speakers via a Bluetooth connection.

Prakash has so far distributed 1,500 masks for free to medical workers in Alabama, Florida, California, Illinois and New York, and plans to ship another 7,000 in the coming weeks.

The longterm goal is to create 50,000 masks that hospitals can use as a last resort if they run out of more traditional PPE, and because the masks are easy to sterilize they could be freely shared between areas with different infection rates.

‘My desire would be that nobody would have to use anything like this, but, on the other hand, there are no good solutions out there,’ Prakash told The Washington Post.

He first got the idea in March when, after returning from a trip to France, he developed a cough and fever and had to be tested for COVID-19.

Prakash’s test came back negative but the experience left him amazed by how often the doctors and nurses who treated him had to throw out their PPEs.

He developed a prototype over the course of two weeks, which the Food and Drug Administration quickly approved for use because it was billed as a face shield and not a respirator.

Surgical respirators have airtight seals around the mouth which blocks all airborne particles but comes with more stringent FDA requirements, but since the Pneumask is not airtight it was simplest to treat it as a face shield.

The team has created a public Google doc with all the documentation used to develop the device so medical workers in the field will be able to maintain and repair them.

Prakash has described his work as ‘frugal science,’ and previously developed a low-cost paper microscope that could be assembled for just $1.75 to help schools and researchers in poor communities.

Like many others, he hadn’t planned to be working on masks for medical workers, but felt the situation was too serious to ignore.

‘Nothing about this is normal,” he said. ‘There’s nothing normal about what’s happening around the world right now. I wish we had more time. I wish we were not here.’