Stephen Hawking´s ventilator donated to NHS to help in coronavirus fight

A ventilator owned by Stephen Hawking has been donated to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, to help them treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

The physicist, who had motor neurone disease, died in 2018, aged 76. He received care from the Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke hospitals in Cambridge.

His daughter Lucy Hawking said, as a ventilated patient, Royal Papworth was a vital lifeline for her father as they helped him through some difficult times.

‘We realised that it would be at the forefront of the Covid-19 epidemic and got in touch with some of our old friends there to ask if we could help,’ she said.

The Royal Papworth Hospital has expanded its critical care department to more than double its usual size due to the increasing number of coronavirus admissions.

It has received additional supplies of ventilators from the NHS but has welcomed the donation from the Hawking family.

After a check by the hospital’s clinical engineering team – the hospital happily added the ventilator donated by the Hawking family to its fleet.

‘After our father passed away, we returned all the medical equipment he used that belonged to the NHS’, said Lucy Hawking.

She added ‘there were some items which he bought for himself’ and are now passing them to the NHS to fight against COVID-19.

‘As a family, the NHS has always played a huge part in our lives. We are fully aware of the dedication and commitment of NHS staff to helping people in need.’

As well as the ventilator the Hawking family donated six large bags of medical equipment to the hospital where he was regularly treated.

He purchased the ventilator in 2013 and used it up until his death, wearing a cravat to hide it when out in public.

The family kept equipment he bought himself as they’d been advised it would form a vital part of his historical archive.

‘When we realised that we had this equipment and that the NHS was under such pressure, we contacted Papworth and they said they would love it. They sent someone round the next day to pick it up,’ Ms Hawking told the Telegraph.

‘We emptied the cupboards and gave them everything we had. We’d much rather it was used than gathering dust in a corner as a curiosity.

‘My father was treated by the team at Papworth over many years. They became good friends, and we were pleased to help them.’

Dr Mike Davies, clinical director for respiratory medicine at Papworth, said it was lovely to hear from the Hawking family again.

‘We are so grateful for them for donating this equipment,’ the specialist said.

‘We are now extremely busy caring for patients who are critically ill with Covid-19 and the support we are receiving from patients, their families and the local community means a great deal.’

Lucy Hawking urged people to support NHS staff in any way possible and to take social distancing measures seriously.

‘We all need to do our bit, whatever that may be.’