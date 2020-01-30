Stunning space pictures are captured by an amateur astronomer from his back garden in Essex 

Stunning pictures of the Moon and the Milky Way have been captured by an amateur astronomer from his back garden in Southend-on-Sea, in Essex.

Dawid Glawdzin, 37, often spends hours out at night in the freezing cold using his digital single-lens reflex camera to get the perfect shot.

Among his subjects have been the Running Man, Rosette and Orion Nebulae, as well as the Sun and the Andromeda Galaxy that lies some 2.5 million light years from Earth.

One of Mr Glawdzin’s specialities is in capturing the Moon in stunning detail.

To avoid light pollution, the dedicated hobbyist often hikes far out into the Essex countryside in order to secure the perfect shot.

In one stunning sequence he took, the moon can be seen rising above the Earth’s horizon from the ruins of Hadleigh Castle, which overlooks Canvey Island and the Thames Estuary.

To get that image, Dawid captured a series of images over three hours that he then combined as to show the moon rising up into the night sky.

Other shots in his portfolio show the dawn over The Chapel of St Peter-on-the-Wall in Bradwell-on-Sea, Essex — one of the oldest intact Christian churches in the country.

Mr Glawdzin — who is married to Monika, 42, and works for an insurance company — that said his son Oscar, seven, loved helping him with his camera.

But he added that his night photography was ‘often done at quite antisocial hours.’

‘The light can be a problem so I’ll go out into the countryside to get the perfect shot,’ he added.

‘Most of the stuff is taken in my back garden, in Southend, though.’