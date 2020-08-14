The best deals on Celestron telescopes & binoculars

Celestron is one of the most popular telescope companies around with options that suit all budgets. We’ve pulled together the best Celestron telescope deals available right now and checked for the cheapest Celestron telescope prices from reputable online retailers.

There is a wide range of Celestron telescopes to choose from. There’s the basic Celestron FirstScope 76 which costs less than $50 to advanced astrophotography telescopes like the $14,000 Celestron 36 cm RASA Rowe-Ackermann Schmidt Astrograph, with every price point in between covered.

Starting at the lower end of the scale, and if your budget is restricted to less than $50, we recommend investing in binoculars over cheaper tabletop telescopes to get more optical bang for your buck. If binoculars are the right choice for you and you’re able to expand your budget to around $70, then the Celestron SkyMaster 15×70 binoculars are a worthy investment. Meanwhile, the Celestron PowerSeeker 60AZ is suitable for beginners still wishing to purchase a telescope with a budget limited to roughly $50 and, while the Celestron FirstScope 76 boasts a slightly larger aperture for picking up night-sky targets, its small tabletop design can be awkward to use for adults. With this in mind, and its overall optical performance, we recommend this instrument for children and families with a casual interest in skywatching.

For a major step up in quality and what you’ll be able to view more closely in the night sky we recommend the Celestron AstroMaster 130 EQ. Find a good Celestron deal and you’ll be able to purchase this telescope for less than $300. That’s a significantly bigger investment, but with it, you’ll be able to achieve clearer and further sights, including magnified views of the rings of Saturn and some of Jupiter’s moons.

If you’re entering hobbyist territory with your skywatching then you’ll want something more advanced. For around $800 the Celestron NexStar 6SE is a computerized telescope, equipped with a fully-automated GoTo mount and SkyAlign technology. This revolutionary instrument makes finding objects in the night sky simple and at a quick touch of a button, affording observers the chance to spend more time observing instead of navigating. With a decent-sized objective lens of 6 inches, the Celestron NexStar 6SE is a good telescope for experienced stargazers and serious beginners alike — an added bonus is that this instrument is difficult to outgrow given its capabilities, with the only added cost being extra accessories like eyepieces and filters to make the most of its optical system.

Those are our top recommendations and we’ve included them in our Celestron deals finder below. Our price checking technology looks for the best Celestron deals and prices every day from reputable retailers, so you don’t have to scour the internet to get a discount on your next Celestron telescope or binoculars.