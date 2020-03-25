The NHS is working on a coronavirus ‘tracking app’

The NHS is developing coronavirus tracking technology, including an app and an algorithm, that could show real-time locations of people with COVID-19.

NHSX, a technology-focused unit of the health service set up last year, is working on an app to trace the spread of coronavirus infections around the UK.

By showing someone in a nearby location that has a confirmed case of COVID-19, it’s hoped the app more generally will help trace the spread of the illness.

It’s not known who would have access to the app, which is yet to go through the pilot phase, or whether the general public will be able to download it.

Meanwhile, health data branch NHS Digital is working on a separate algorithm that identifies those at risk of developing complications from coronavirus.

This algorithm would link with up-to-date summary care records – electronic records of important patient information – as well as the patients in ‘various places’, the Health Service Journal reports.

NHSX said in a statement to MailOnline that it is too early to officially reveal details about the app, but that it has been asked by the Prime Minister to work on software to track the virus.

‘At the request of No10, NHSX are looking at whether app-based solutions might be helpful in tracking and managing coronavirus, and we have assembled expertise from inside and outside the organisation to do this as rapidly as possible,’ Matthew Gould, chief executive of NHSX, said in statement to MailOnline.

NHS Digital chief executive Sarah Wilkinson reportedly revealed that the two branches are working together on what will be separate products.

‘We are supporting them, to see if we can deploy it into a live environment should it go beyond the pilot phase and we are also working with them on a data platform,’ Wilkinson said, as quoted by the Health Service Journal.

NHS Digital’s new algorithm would identify not only those who could be most affected by coronavirus, but provide live location data of those who already have it.

‘We are developing changes to summary care records, so there are two new flags going on the summary care record – one that will track whether someone is [COVID-19] positive should that data be available, and one that will track whether someone is in the vulnerable category, should that be available,’ Wilkinson said.

The algorithm developed by NHS Digital and reportedly already signed off by chief medical officer Chris Whitty will consider factors such as age, clinical history and prescribing history.

The algorithm also identifies the appropriate population for a flu jab, because ‘there’s a good mirroring of vulnerability metrics with that population’, Wilkinson said.

NHS Digital announced on Wednesday that it has been given new legal powers by the government to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the UK, where it has infected 2,626 people and killed 104 as of Thursday.

NHS Digital said it has been asked to collect and analyse data to identify those who are particularly vulnerable to the disease, as well as help doctor and nurses to understand the illness more and make it easier for NHS staff to do their jobs.

‘This is a rapidly moving situation and data is key to helping us understand how best to protect individuals at risk, know what is happening to patients and ensure that the NHS under pressure can deliver effectively,’ said Dr Jem Rashbass, executive director for master registries and data at NHS Digital.

‘We are facing one of the most significant challenges in modern times and information about the virus, and people’s experience of it, is key to the research in pursuit of a vaccine or to gain new insights about the disease.

‘NHS Digital will work closely with trusted partners to ensure that data is collected, analysed and disseminated in a way which best supports the whole system.’

Development on the app follows emergency government measures to restrict the spread of the virus introduced this week.

These include allowing police to detain people and put them in isolation facilities, permitting more phone or video hearings for court cases and letting Border Force temporarily suspend operations at airports or transport hubs.

The UK public are also being advised to work from home, avoid travel and unnecessary social contact and, if they think they have symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolate at home for seven days.

However, if living with someone else who also has symptoms, government advises staying at home for 14 days from the day the first person in the home started having symptoms.

People with a fever or cough will not generally be tested to confirm they have the virus.

Instead, tests will primarily be given to those in critical care for pneumonia and respiratory failure, or people in residential or care settings.