The Solar Orbiter is ready for its journey to the Sun where it will study it like ‘never before’ 

The Solar Orbiter is ready for its journey to the Sun where the European Space Agency satellite will orbit our star and study it like ‘never before’.

The craft has been fitted inside its protective casing, mounted on top of the launcher — and is now ready for blast off this coming weekend.

Once in the correct position, the orbiter will beam back high-resolution photos of the Sun and also take measurements of the solar wind.

Built by Airbus, the Solar Orbiter has ten in-situ and remote-sensing instruments to take photographs and measure solar wind plasma, fields, waves and energetic particles as it loops around the Sun.

It will make a close approach to the star every five months — getting as near as only around 26 million miles (42 million km) away — closer than the planet Mercury.

During these times, it will remain positioned for several days over roughly the same region of the Sun’s surface, keeping pace with the star’s rotation.

This will allow the orbiter to observe magnetic activity building up in the atmosphere — a phenomenon that can lead to powerful flares and eruptions.

The Solar Orbiter will have to endure temperatures of more than 932°F (500°C) — hot enough to melt lead.

However its heat shield — which has a special coating called SolarBlack — will continually face the Sun in order to protect the sensitive instruments behind it.

‘After eight years of design and manufacture, Solar Orbiter is now ready to launch and to study the Sun as never before,’ said Ian Walters, Airbus’ programme manager for the Solar Orbiter.

‘Everyone in Airbus is excited and just a little apprehensive as we approach the day when the spacecraft starts its journey to the Sun.’

The Solar Orbiter is due to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on the evening of February 9, 2020.