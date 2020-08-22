These Enzyme-Mimicking Polymers May Have Helped Start Life on Earth

Earth-Life Science Institute scientists find that small highly branched polymers that may have formed spontaneously on early Earth can mimic modern biological protein enzyme function. These simple catalytic structures may have helped jump start the origins of life.

Most effort in origins of life research is focused on understanding the prebiotic formation of biological building blocks. However, it is possible early biological evolution relied on different chemical structures and processes, and these were replaced gradually over time by eons of evolution. Recently, chemists Irena Mamajanov, Melina Caudan and Tony Jia at the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) in Japan borrowed ideas from polymer science, drug delivery, and biomimicry to explore this possibility. Surprisingly, they found that even small highly branched polymers could serve as effective catalysts, and these may have helped life get started.

In modern biology, coded protein enzymes do most of the catalytic work in cells. These enzymes are made up of linear polymers of