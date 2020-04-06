Thousands left without internet after six hour Sky broadband outage

Sky customers across the South of England were left without internet access for up to six hours after a fault with the satellite companies broadband network.

This left thousands of people struggling to work from home and educate their children during the coronavirus lockdown.

Reports of problems with the broadband service started to come in just after 06:00 BST with the most reported locations in Weston-super-mare, St Austell and London.

According to the website down detector there were nearly 2,000 reports of problems with Sky internet connections before it was repaired at 13:00 BST.

Sky apologised for the issue, saying it was a problem with their network that has since been repaired.

Sky said the focus of the problem and issues were in Cornwall, adding ‘this issue has been resolved and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.’

Users in Cornwall were the first to take to Twitter to say they were struggling to work from home as a result of the broadband issues.

James Melville tweeted: ‘Sky broadband is down. This means I can only work via my 4G on my phone. @SkyUK – when will this be resolved?’

George Hawke said: ‘Need to work from home and need internet. Can we have an update please on estimated time of fix?’

Anna Sidney said: ‘Sky says there is a problem at the exchange. Don’t bother calling them it’s a 2 hour wait unless your over 70 or a key worker. Don’t worry if you’re just trying to work from home while staying home safely’.

Rehan Ali, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said having a working broadband connection is vital at the moment with so many people working from home.

‘Any loss of service will be frustrating for customers, so it is important that Sky resolves these issues quickly,’ he said.

‘If you are affected by this outage, you can use your smartphone as a hotspot and access the internet on your computer by tethering it to your phone – but be aware that there may be some limits.

‘If you’re still on limited data with your mobile supplier, it’s worth speaking to them to find out if they are increasing customer limits at all.’

Sally Mitchell said on Twitter: ‘Useful for attempting to work from home. c’mon @SkyHelpTeam get it sorted so I don’t have to resort to housework today.’

Sky said in its tweet that users should check its service status page for an update on whether there are issues and when it will be fixed.

Unfortunately, this page wasn’t showing accurate information ,with many having problems but Sky Status reporting ‘no known issues in your area’.

Me tweeted: ‘Right hand, left hand need to start talking cos this is getting beyond a joke now, proper update and timescale to resolve the issue is required, I know this is a difficult time but transparency is required.’

RRW Shopfitters tweeted to say ‘Sky status is saying everything is OK. But its not. Solid amber light for internet connect.’

The majority of the original problems were from users in Cornwall and Sky confirming the fault was with the network in the county.

Robert Huges said: ‘Can you please give people an estimate on how long it will take to get internet back as it is now technically the working day and has been for a couple of hours for some people.

‘I am self isolating and there will be other disabled and vulnerable people that need this service ASAP.’

Issues around broadband and internet connectivity are heightened at the moment as millions of people are either working from home, self isolating and homeschooling.

Broadband use has spiked in the past few weeks as people spend more time in their house during the day – with the main demand coming from video streaming, video chat services like Zoom and gaming.