Thousands of Virgin Media and Sky broadband customers are left without internet

Thousands of Virgin Media and Sky customers have been left without internet or phone access on Thursday morning due to outages affecting parts of England.

Virgin customer reports of broadband problems surged overnight before reaching a high of around 4,300 by 11am, according to independent outage monitor website Downdetector.

Home and business users alike have been affected by the outage, which appears to have affected parts of the south, including London and Southampton, particularly badly.

The network operator is reportedly scrambling to investigate the cause of the dropout and is working on a quick fix.

Sky broadband customers have also been affected by an outage on Thursday, in particular those in the south of England.

‘We are aware of an issue affecting services for customers in Southampton and some surrounding areas,’ Virgin Media said in a statement to MailOnline.

‘We are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.’

The network also said the issue is affecting services for customers in surrounding areas including Andover, Bournemouth, Poole, Portsmouth, Salisbury, Winchester and Yeovil.

The company did not confirm what is causing the outage or when it will be fixed.

Outage maps from Downdetector also show properties further north that have been affected, including Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Virgin Media customers took to social media to complain about the outage, which has also affected businesses.

‘When you run a business from home, this s**ts a death sentence,’ tweeted @CamReadman.

‘Any news on when service will be resumed? No communication and no idea when i will have what i PAY MONEY FOR. Its a joke. I missed the England rugby game weekend before last too!! I want compensation and some idea when its gonna be fixed,’ tweeted @elainecotter.

Another Twitter user said that it had been nearly 12 hours since their internet had gone down and Virgin Media had had ‘last night to resolve this issue’.

The official Virgin Media account replied: ‘We are aware of an issue affecting services for customers in Southampton and some surrounding area.’

A spokesperson for Virgin told MailOnline at around 4:45pm on Thursday that the issue had finally been sorted.

‘The issue impacting services for customers in Southampton and some surrounding areas has been fixed and services have been restored,’ they said.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience experienced while services were disrupted.’

One Virgin Media broadband customer in London told MailOnline that they have been without internet for a whole week with ‘no clear explanation’.

They were told that their Wi-Fi and phone line is on a building site and that engineers were being denied access to it by a site manager.

The Virgin employee also told them that they couldn’t say when it would be fixed and that other customers in the area were also affected.

As for Sky, the company had tweeted last night that it will be conducting essential maintenance that may affect services throughout the small hours.

‘Due to essential maintenance customers in the following areas may experience an intermittent or complete loss of Broadband and Talk service on the 5th of March at 00:00 until 06:00,’ it said, followed by a list of locations.

However, Sky broadband went down in some areas that the company didn’t even list, including Portsmouth, according to one customer, and the Downdetector map for Sky shows parts of the northwest affected too.

Sky later confirmed that customers may currently not be able to make or receive calls in South East England, the Isle of Wight and Nottinghamshire.

Engineers continue to work hard but, due to a significant break in the south east, ‘the fix is taking longer than hoped’, Sky said.

It expects to have the issue – caused by a fibre-cable break – fixed just after lunchtime Thursday.