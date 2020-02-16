Three will begin rolling out its 5G service to mobiles at the end of the month

Network operator Three will finally begin rolling out its 5G service to mobiles at the end of the month after delaying the launch last year.

The firm is the last of the big four UK networks to introduce the next-generation wireless standard to smartphones, which was due to arrive by the end of 2019.

Three put the rollout on hold last November due to a number of issues that had forced it to push its original target ‘slightly behind’.

These included acquiring the right planning permissions from landlords and arranging 5G equipment on masts.

The firm’s 5G network will be available on mobiles in 65 locations by the end of February, including London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

‘Today we are celebrating what is possible through 5G with a showcase of our ultra-fast 5G capabilities marking the next step in our 5G journey,’ Three CEO Dave Dyson said.

‘5G is set to change the world for all of us and we can’t wait for our customers to start experiencing it.’

The CEO said Three will provide peak mobile speeds up to twice as fast as the other telco operators due to its ‘substantial’ 5G spectrum.

Those with a 5G-capable handset will be able to access Three’s 5G speeds at no extra cost to their existing data plan.

Three first made its 5G available to homes in August, as a broadband service across parts of London.

The firm’s rivals EE launched its 5G offering to smartphones last May, followed by Vodafone in July and O2 in October.

The full list of the 65 locations where Three customers can get 5G on their mobiles also includes Aberdeen, Bath, Bedford, Blackpool, Bradford, Brighton, Coventry, Doncaster, Dundee, Grimsby, Guildford, Huddersfield, Leeds, Leicester, Nottingham, Plymouth, Preston, Reading, Sheffield, Slough, St Albans, Swansea and Wigan.

Other UK towns that can enjoy next-gen internet speeds on their phones include Abingdon, Aldershot, Borehamwood, Cannock, Chatham, Hedge End, Luton, Newquay, Swindon and Wickford.

To mark the expansion to smartphones, Three has partnered with the Central Saint Martins art school to create an immersive 5G experience for London Fashion Week which kicks off on Friday.

It will use 360-degree audio, haptic – or touch-based – feedback and a 46-metre projection the length of the runway.

The finale will culminate in an empty catwalk, with a 5G-fuelled digital version of model Adwoa Aboah, who will walk out in the last outfit of the show.

‘The breath-taking, immersive audience experience is something that’s never been done before and we are proud to demonstrate it at such a prestigious global event,’ Dyson said.