TikTok donates £5m to Royal College of Nursing fund

Social video app TikTok has donated £5 million to help nurses and doctors working on the coronavirus frontline get practical and psychological support.

The money is going to the Royal College of Nursing Foundation, part of the Royal College of Nursing Group, and its COVID-19 Healthcare Support Appeal.

TikTok owners, ByteDance, say the donation will also help midwives, healthcare support workers, paramedics, physiotherapists, cleaners and porters.

It came as the video-sharing platform revealed that TikTok videos celebrating NHS and other healthcare workers reached 330 million views in one month.

There have been over 200,000 videos shared using the #ThankYouNHS hashtag and is one of the biggest trending healthcare related trending topics on the site.

The app saw a 5,000 per cent increase on views for videos supporting healthcare workers in just four weeks, according to ByteDance.

According to the video platform, #ThankYouNHS and #ClapForOurCarers were two of the more popular tags as people find ways to celebrate frontline workers during lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the whole country had been overwhelmed by the dedication and professionalism of all of our health and social care heroes.

‘I know the extraordinary pressures this virus has brought to professional and private lives, and I’m delighted that TikTok is supporting the RCN Foundation, which brings so much support to so many,’ Hancock said.

As the UK is set for at least another three weeks of lockdown measures, TikTok says social media is helping people come together despite being further apart than ever.

‘It has been humbling to see so many people turn to TikTok for moments of light relief and to connect with one another in the face of such struggle,’ said a spokesman.

The donation is part of a global fund of $250 million (£201 million) for frontline workers from the Chinese owned social network.

The money from TikTok will go to medical workers, educators and local communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘The courageous work of those on the front line of our healthcare system is both poignant and inspiring,’ said Rich Waterworth, TikTok’s UK general manager.

‘I hope our donation to the Covid-19 Healthcare Support Appeal, established by the RCN Foundation, can go some way in alleviating just some of the pressures many of these workers are dealing with at this time.

‘I would like to personally thank them for the work they are doing in these unprecedented times.’

Waterworth said he’d been ‘enormously heartened’ by some of the videos shared on the platform showing a huge amount of support for healthcare workers.

He said they’d seen the TikTok community show thanks and appreciation for healthcare workers in their masses and videos viewed in large numbers.

‘We’re also seeing the workers themselves use the platform for some light relief.’

‘We have seen so many of them take to TikTok in their breaks to add a bit of light relief while at work, which I hope has provided a touch of joy during their difficult days,’ Waterworth added.

Posts using the hashtag #ThankYouNHS have been viewed over 300 million times, those using NHS have been seen 175 million times and #ClapForOurCarers has been viewed 23 million times.

Videos posted to those tags include everything from dances and expressions of gratitude to more artistic creations like rainbows made from skittles.