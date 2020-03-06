Tinder tells users coronavirus safety is ‘more important’ than dating

Tinder has posted a warning for its users telling them that coronavirus safety is ‘more important’ than dating and urging them to wash their hands frequently.

The dating app also encourages its singletons to carry hand sanitiser, avoid touching their face and ‘maintain social distance’ when out in public.

The warning says: ‘Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important’.

It appears as a pop up while users are flipping between potential matches to warn of the dangers of the potentially deadly virus now called COVID-19.

The pop-up warning also includes a link to the latest advice and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO) website.

Worldwide, more than 94,000 people have been infected, 3,200 have died and 50,000 have recovered from the disease that started in Wuhan, China.

Users of the dating app had a mixed response to the warnings popping up while they were scrolling through profile photos.

One Tinder user called ‘bean burrito’ said: ‘just got an ad on tinder teaching me ways to protect myself from the coronavirus! tinder is my doctor now!’

Ryan Capperault said: ‘Jeezo. You know things are serious when tinder is warning you about the Coronavirus.’

Some users saw the funny side of the warning and linked it to their lack of success.

@BanhamHarry tweeted ‘Don’t worry tinder, I don’t get any matches to spread coronavirus to.’

Jam reacted to the warning about being in public, saying ‘you know coronavirus is serious when tinder tells you to maintain social distance’.

Other users including Linds were more concerned about the lack of support and protection in other areas of their life when using the app.

She tweeted: ‘tinder out here protecting me from corona virus more than they’re protecting me from bad pickup lines and weirdos.’

Carly agreed, she said: ‘In the 5 years I’ve been on Tinder I’ve NEVER come across anything that gives tips on how to stay safe when meeting up with a stranger but look at this.

‘Meet whoever you want it doesn’t matter if you get murdered just make sure you wash your hands first ok.’

Lace said the app was doing better than the government, saying: ‘Tinder is out here providing more coronavirus information than the White House.’

Emily agreed, adding ‘Why is tinder doing more about the coronavirus than the US government?’

A few of the users were left feeling depressed as a result of the warning.

‘Why is this a thing. Tinder already makes me feel depressed I don’t need to feel anxious about this too,’ Ellie said.

‘Sounds insensitive af but I’m a bit over hearing about Coronavirus every second of the day. Life goes on!!’

Tinder isn’t the only social platform sharing information on coronavirus. Facebook and Twitter post post information alerts when you search for the disease and promote pages or profiles with more specific information.

Katherine Albury, a communications expert from Swimburne University told ABC News Tinder likely launched the warning to boost its image amongst the apps users.

‘Lots of the apps have an element of social license and a corporate social responsibility to users,’ she told ABC News.

‘It’s [the advertisement]being seen to acknowledge a significant thing that is happening in the world right now.

‘If part of your business is deliberately to connect people to other people, then health concerns are part of the broader responsibility for your business or organisation.’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted yesterday that people’s lives may have to be put on hold for up to three months to fight the deadly coronavirus.

His ‘battle plan’ warned that most households are likely to be affected in some way by efforts to stop an epidemic.

In the worst case scenario, schools could be shut, millions could be forced to work from home and people could be asked to stop eating out, going to the pub or shopping in a bid to keep them away from others.