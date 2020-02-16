Toxic ‘invisible’ oil from Deepwater Horizon spill spread much further than previously thought

BP’s catastrophic Deepwater Horizon disaster released millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico and devastated wildlife.

But new research reveals it was worse than previously feared and an invisible chemical in the oil that is toxic to animals spread well beyond its known footprint.

A study found that even when visible oil had been cleaned up, invisible toxic chemicals called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) lingered for weeks.

These reached beyond the limitations of the US government’s measures to stop the oil spreading and were found as far afield as the East Florida shelf and Texas.

The PAHs were found in the livers of dead fish that died from the disaster that also had external skin lesions.

Researchers combined oil-transport modelling techniques with remote sensing data and in-water sampling to provide a comprehensive look at the oil spill.

‘We found that there was a substantial fraction of oil invisible to satellites and aerial imaging,’ said the study’s lead author Igal Berenshtein from the University of Miami.

‘The spill was only visible to satellites above a certain oil concentration at the surface leaving a portion unaccounted for.

‘According to our findings, the toxic extent of the spill may have been as much as 30 per cent larger than satellite data previously estimated,’ he adds.

After the Deepwater Horizon spill on April 20 2010, 210 million gallons (795 million litres) of live oil poured into the Gulf of Mexico over the course of 87 days.

Oil slicks covered an estimated area of 57,500 square miles (149,000 square km) — an area the same size as England and Wales combined.

It was the worst oil spill in US history and data from satellites was used to determine which areas to close for fishing.

This was, in the large part, a success, the new study found.

BP declined to comment when approached by MailOnline.

It discovered that the fishery closures captured 82 per cent of the total oil mass in the domain.

But the closed fishery areas only accounted for 54 per cent of the total area covered by oil.

Scientists say their findings have important implications for environmental health during future oil spills.

The study mapped the spread and found on-toxic oil was swept away up the Atlantic coast of Florida via the looping current of the Gulf of Mexico.

While the invisible toxic oil did not reach as far, it did span from Miami to New Orleans.

The researchers say this information will be of use for mapping future oil disasters.

‘Our results change established perceptions about the consequences of oil spills by showing that toxic and invisible oil can extend beyond the satellite footprint at potentially lethal and sub-lethal concentrations to a wide range of wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico,’ said Claire Paris, professor of ocean sciences at the University of Miami.

‘This work added a third dimension to what was previously seen as just surface slicks.

‘This additional dimension has been visualised with more realistic and accurate oil spill models developed with a team of chemical engineers and more efficient computing resources.’