Twitter creates new ‘handwashing emoji’ to remind the public to maintain good hygiene practices

Twitter has created a new ‘handwashing emoji’ to remind the British public to maintain good hygiene practices throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The emoji can be generated in your tweets by using any one of the following hashtags — #HandWashing, #HandWashChallenge, #SafeHands or #WashYourHands.

People are recommended to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, ensuring that all parts of their hands are cleaned thoroughly.

‘@TwitterUK have created a new emoji to encourage hand washing,’ a spokesperson for the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care.

People using the emoji are encouraged to ‘share the message: Wash your hands more often, for at least 20 seconds each time with soap,’ they added.

‘As of 9am on 15 March, a total of 40,279 have been tested: 38,907 negative 1,372 positive,’ the department also said.

‘Across the UK, 35 patients who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have sadly died.’

Reactions on Twitter to the emoji’s launch were generally positive.

‘Loving the new #handwashing emoji!’ wrote Twitter user and paediatrician Colin Dunkley.

World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: ‘Thank you @Twitter for such a nice addition to our #Safe Hands challenge!’

‘We @WHO love it and hope the challenge will generate videos as creative as the new #HandWahing emoji!’

Twitter’s addition follows on from calls for a handwashing emoji by UNICEF.

‘UNICEF East Asia & Pacific is teaming up to see if we can persuade tech giants to create a handwashing emoji and help spread the importance of handwashing for years to come,’ they had written in a blog post.

‘Millions are spent each month communicating online about the importance of handwashing and an emoji would be a very important step towards a common understanding of its importance throughout the world.

‘It is an everyday skill needed for hundreds of millions of children and families around the world, and a bedrock of them achieving a healthy, happy life.

‘It’ll never go out of fashion.’

However, some users were a little more critical of the development.

‘Oh thank goodness. For a while there I was getting worried about this virus but an emoji should sort it all out,’ wrote Twitter user Lee Peckover.

Meanwhile, Vicki (@AstraLyne_x) wrote: ‘How about #HerdimmunityIsMurder — emoji for that?’