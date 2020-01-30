Twitter directs users to Government site on coronavirus to prevent misinformation from spreading

Twitter has added a prompt to search results about coronavirus to direct users to official Government information.

The social media platform said the tool was part of efforts to ensure correct information reached those searching from it and prevent misinformation spreading.

When searching for the term ‘coronavirus’ on the site, users are presented with a link to the Department of Health and Social Care website and its official Twitter account, where official updates are issued.

Twitter said the tool had been introduced in response to increasing online discussion about the virus outbreak.

We’re working to make sure you get the latest, accurate information on #coronavirus.

That’s why we’ve partnered with @TwitterUK to highlight our guidance at the top of coronavirus-related search terms.

For all the latest information, visit:

▶️ https://t.co/VdU3Lzcrhl pic.twitter.com/GPjJjePYQ7

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: ‘Public safety is our top priority and as this is a rapidly evolving situation, it’s absolutely crucial everyone is able to access reliable, accurate information on coronavirus.

‘I welcome that Twitter is taking action to direct users to official Government health advice, helping to tackle misinformation and ensure the public is well informed.

‘This action is hugely important, and I want to see more social media companies follow their lead.

‘I want to stress there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and we have world-leading clinicians and expert teams working to protect UK patients and staff to the highest standards possible.’

‘Given the rapidly evolving nature of the issue and the growing international response, we’ve launched a new dedicated search prompt to ensure that when you come to the service for information about the #coronavirus, you’re met with credible, authoritative information first,’ the company said in a blog post on the feature.

Someone who is infected with the Wuhan coronavirus can spread it with just a simple cough or a sneeze, scientists say.

At least 170 people with the virus are now confirmed to have died and more than 8,000 have been infected in at least 18 countries and regions.

But experts predict the true number of people with the disease could be 100,000, or even as high as 350,000 in Wuhan alone, as they warn it may kill as many as two in 100 cases.

A coronavirus is a type of virus which can cause illness in animals and people. Viruses break into cells inside their host and use them to reproduce itself and disrupt the body’s normal functions.

Coronaviruses are named after the Latin word ‘corona’, which means crown, because they are encased by a spiked shell which resembles a royal crown.

The coronavirus from Wuhan is one which has never been seen before this outbreak. It is currently named 2019-nCoV, and does not have a more detailed name because so little is known about it.

Dr Helena Maier, from the Pirbright Institute, said: ‘Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that infect a wide range of different species including humans, cattle, pigs, chickens, dogs, cats and wild animals.

‘Until this new coronavirus was identified, there were only six different coronaviruses known to infect humans. Four of these cause a mild common cold-type illness, but since 2002 there has been the emergence of two new coronaviruses that can infect humans and result in more severe disease (Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronaviruses).

‘Coronaviruses are known to be able to occasionally jump from one species to another and that is what happened in the case of SARS, MERS and the new coronavirus. The animal origin of the new coronavirus is not yet known.’

The first human cases were publicly reported from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where approximately 11million people live, after medics first started seeing infections on December 31.

By January 8, 59 suspected cases had been reported and seven people were in critical condition. Tests were developed for the new virus and recorded cases started to surge.

The first person died that week and, by January 16, two were dead and 41 cases were confirmed. The next day, scientists predicted that 1,700 people had become infected, possibly up to 4,500.

Just a week after that, there had been more than 800 confirmed cases and those same scientists estimated that some 4,000 – possibly 9,700 – were infected in Wuhan alone. By that point, 26 people had died.

By January 27, more than 2,800 people were confirmed to have been infected, 81 had died, and estimates of the total number of cases ranged from 100,000 to 350,000 in Wuhan alone.

By January 30, the number of deaths had risen to 170 and cases were in excess of 7,500.