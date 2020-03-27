Twitter is removing fake coronavirus treatment posts

Twitter is removing tweets from its site that promote conspiracy theories, misleading or dangerous advice and other harmful ideas relating to coronavirus.

Tweets that deny ‘established scientific facts’ and expert guidance regarding the virus will be marked as harmful and removed, the site said in a blog post.

The company is also automatically deleting tweets that try to promote third parties, manipulate people into certain behaviour, or incite panic.

Parody accounts of respected authorities that suggest quarantine periods are over or suggest potentially dangerous treatments to cure COVID-19 will also be nixed.

The site, which has millions of active users, said it is increasing its use of machine learning to take actions against ‘abusive and manipulative’ posts.

The site said content that could place people at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 would contravene its safety rules.

This also includes claims that specific groups are more susceptible to contracting the virus, such as ‘people with dark skin are immune to COVID-19 due to melanin production’.

‘We will enforce this in close coordination with trusted partners, including public health authorities and governments, and continue to use and consult with information from those sources when reviewing content,’ the social network said.

As examples, Twitter said a post that has the ‘intent to influence people into acting against recommended guidance’, such as saying ‘social distancing is not effective’, will be automatically deleted.

Other comments that promote ineffective treatments for COVID-19, even if made in jest, such as ‘walking outside is enough to disinfect you’ or ‘use aromatherapy and essential oils to prevent COVID-19’ will also be defined as harmful and removed.

Even more dangerous posts such as ‘drinking bleach and ingesting colloidal silver will cure COVID-19’ will unsurprisingly be axed.

Twitter highlighted other examples of harmful content as ‘coronavirus is a fraud and not real – go out and patronize your local bar!!’, ‘the news about washing your hands is propaganda for soap companies, stop washing your hands’ and ‘ignore news about COVID-19, it’s just an attempt to destroy capitalism by crashing the stock market’.

Earlier this week, Twitter revealed a new ‘handwashing emoji’ to remind the public to maintain good hygiene practices throughout the pandemic.

The emoji can be generated in your tweets by using any one of the following hashtags — #HandWashing, #HandWashChallenge, #SafeHands or #WashYourHands.

Twitter’s measures follow an announcement from technology companies Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, YouTube, as well as Twitter, earlier this week that they will work together and with governments in response to the pandemic.

In a joint statement, they said they would ensure people could stay connected to each other during isolation as well as fight any misinformation and fraud linked to the outbreak.

‘We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts,’ the statement said.

‘We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in co-ordination with government healthcare agencies around the world.’

Social media sites and search engines have already been placing official guidance from the NHS and World Health Organisation at the top of search results.

Other platforms have also pledged to work quickly to remove any misinformation linked to the virus that is flagged to or spotted by them.

Facebook has been banning ads ‘intended to create panic’ or take advantage of the pandemic, such as face masks that claim to prevent someone from contracting COVID-19 and advertise a ‘limited offer’.

Facebook users who search for coronavirus on Facebook will also see a pop-up at the top of search results, directing them to the WHO or local health authority for the latest information.