Twitter tests warning message in iOS that asks users to re-think potentially ‘harmful’ replies

Twitter is starting to post a warning to users who may be on the verge of posting an offensive reply.

According to the social platform, it is conducting a test for users on iOS that will use its AI to scan replies before they’re posted and give users a chance to re-think or revise them.

Users are also free to ignore the warning message and post the reply anyway.

‘When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean,’ wrote Twitter support in a tweet.

‘To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful.’

It’s not immediately clear how Twitter will define ‘harmful’ speech, but it will likely draw on its revamped policy on hate speech and acceptable content.

As noted by The Verge, Twitter has said that users ‘are allowed to post content, including potentially inflammatory content, as long as they’re not violating the Twitter Rules.’

The system will mirror those rolled out by platforms like Instagram which uses its artificial intelligence to spot harmful language gives users the chance to modify captions and comments before posting.

Instagram’s ‘Caption Warning’ feature in particular shows users a message saying the caption looks similar to others on the platform that have been previously reported.

It then gives users the option to edit it, learn more about why it has been flagged or share it anyway.