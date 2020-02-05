Twitter will start labeling deepfakes and other deceptive media ahead of US presidential election

Twitter will start labeling tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited media as the 2020 US presidential election approaches.

In a statement on Tuesday, Twitter announced its official policy for the first time since starting to formulate guidelines last year.

According to the company, it will label or remove deliberately misleading manipulated media likely to cause harm, including content that could result in threats to physical safety, widespread civil unrest, voter suppression or privacy risks.

‘You may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand the media’s authenticity and to provide additional context,’ says Twitter.

We know that some Tweets include manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm. Today we’re introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context around these Tweets pic.twitter.com/P1ThCsirZ4

Twitter said it will take into account several factors when making its decision to remove or label media, including whether it has been ‘substantially edited in a manner that fundamentally alters its composition, sequence, timing, or framing.’

Those parameters will also hold true for audio and ‘Whether media depicting a real person has been fabricated or simulated.’

According to Twitter, this doesn’t mean a ban on manipulated content as a whole, but rather any media that has been manipulated with the express intent of deceiving people.

If the content in question is found to be skirting guidelines on manipulated media, Twitter said it may take any number of steps to make sure it doesn’t get seen.

Those include applying a label to the tweet with a warning that it may be fake and also reducing its public presence by removing it from explore.

It may also provide explanations or add detail to tweets that it deems to be on the fringe.

As presidential elections rapidly approach in the US, social media platforms have been under pressure to tackle the emerging threat of ‘deepfake’ videos, which use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic but fabricated videos ithat make a person appear to say or do something they did not.

YouTube said earlier this week it would remove any content that has been technically manipulated or doctored and may pose a ‘serious risk of egregious harm,’ while TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, issued a broad ban on ‘misleading information’ last month.

Facebook said last month it would remove deepfakes and some other manipulated videos from its websites, but would leave up satirical content, as well as videos edited ‘solely to omit or change the order of words.’

The company sparked outrage among lawmakers when it said the new policy would not be applied to a heavily edited video that circulated widely online and attempted to make House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi seem incoherent by slurring her speech.

Facebook said it would label the video as false, but that it would continue to be allowed on the platform as ‘only videos generated by artificial intelligence to depict people saying fictional things will be taken down’

Roth said Twitter would generally apply a warning label to the Pelosi video under the new approach, but added that the content could be removed if the text in the tweet or other contextual signals suggested it was likely to cause harm.

For Twitter and other social media platforms, specific guidelines will only be part of the battle as elections approach.

Enforcement of those guidelines will require robust moderation practices using AI systems designed to automatically flag undesirable content and human discretion.