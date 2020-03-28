Uber and Waymo suspend self-driving rides amid worries over an ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Self-driving car companies like Waymo, Cruise and Uber, have suspended autonomous car rides throughout the US to help mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to Waymo the company is temporarily suspending robotaxi services in Phoenix that require a backup driver, but said that its fully automated services would continue.

‘Removing the human driver holds great promise for not only making our roads safer, but for helping our riders stay healthy in these uncertain times,’ Waymo said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Ride hailing company Uber also said it would temporarily halt its test track and on-road track testing of self-driving vehicles for the time being.

Waymo also said it was pausing self-driving tests in California, where 65 companies have active permits for autonomous tests with backup drivers.

‘The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has been in contact with AV testing permit holders and there is every indication that they are adhering to federal, state and local public health recommendations,’ a spokesman for California’s DMV said.

General Motors’ self driving division, Cruise, also said that it has suspended operations and closed all San Francisco facilities for three weeks.

The test operators will be fully-paid for any days they would have worked during this period, Arden Hoffman, chief people officer at Cruise told Reuters.

Likewise, Argo, a unit of Ford Motor, said it had paused its vehicle testing operations, but added it has not experienced any significant impact due to the coronavirus.

Toyota-backed Pony.ai said it had paused its public robotaxi service in Fremont and Irvine, California for three weeks, but the company is testing cars in the Chinese cities of Beijing and Guangzhou.

In addition to self-driving cars, ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft have also suspended pooling options that allow users to share cars together.

Pooling is considered a higher risk during the pandemic since it puts passengers in closer proximity to other people who may be ill and increases the chance the virus could spread.