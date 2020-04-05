Uber Eats will add donate button for supporting restaurants struggling during coronavirus shutdowns

Uber Eats is adding a button that lets users donate to restaurants affected by an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The button will be in-app and will feature several different suggested donations, including a baseline $2 option, according to The Verge. All of the donated amount will go directly to the restaurant, Uber says.

The company will also match contributions dollar-for-dollar going up to $3 million with proceeds going to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which is managed the National Restaurant Association.

The association, a trade group that represents restaurant workers across the US said that restaurants and employees affected by an ongoing pandemic can apply for grants that offer relief.

It says that money will be awarded ‘as soon as possible’ by the association as soon as the claim is verified.

Yelp, which also offers delivery services, has set up similar fundraising efforts for restaurants affected by the pandemic but has taken flack for automatically opting in partners.

Uber said that it hasn’t yet asked restaurants if they want to participated in the donation efforts but said partners will have an easy way to opt out.

As the coronavirus pandemic grows, Uber, as well as it’s main ride-hailing competitor Lyft have both amended their businesses, including the decision to suspend Uber Pool in the US and Canada to help limit the virus’ spread.

The pooled option allows riders to book trips at lower prices by sharing the car with up to three other passengers traveling in the same direction.

However, the ride-sharing giant has disabled the option in order to help the public maintain social-distancing during the pandemic.

Regular rides and the firm’s food delivery platform Uber Eats remain available, but Uber said it was in contact with local authorities to adjust operations as needed.

Additionally, Uber joined other car companies in its decision to suspend self-driving rides and tests.