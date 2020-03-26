Uber is working on a deal with government health officials to start delivering coronavirus test kits

Uber said it’s looking into the possibility of helping health officials deliver coronavirus test kits.

In a conference call on Thursday with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, a company spokesperson said that the ride-hailing giant is actively looking to partner with health officials to help deliver test kits, reports Business Insider.

The partnership is still hypothetical since the company doesn’t currently have an arrangement in place with any health authorities.

As a result, it’s not clear where exactly the company intends to deliver test kits and if that will include at-home drop-offs.

The company already has a business, Uber Eats, built around deliveries, meaning it wouldn’t be a major stretch to extend its network to delivering kits to hospitals or even homes.

In the call on Thursday, Uber also said that its separate business, Uber Freight, which matches carriers with shippers is also working with government officials to make ‘sure we’re involved in the supply chain for critical items in the US’ according to Business Insider.

As the coronavirus pandemic grows, Uber, as well as it’s main ride-hailing competitor Lyft have both amended their businesses, including the decision to suspend Uber Pool in the US and Canada to help limit the virus’ spread.

The pooled option allows riders to book trips at lower prices by sharing the car with up to three other passengers traveling in the same direction.

However, the ride-sharing giant has disabled the option in order to help the public maintain social-distancing during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, more than 222,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been detected across the globe with more than 9,400 of those cases in the US.

Regular rides and the firm’s food delivery platform Uber Eats remain available, but Uber said it was in contact with local authorities to adjust operations as needed.

Additionally, Uber joined other car companies this week in its decision to suspend self-driving rides and tests.

On Wednesday, the company said it would temporarily halt its test track and on-road track testing of self-driving vehicles for the time being.