Uber Pool is suspended in London to limit the spread of coronavirus

Ride-sharing giant Uber has suspended its Pool service in London, as well as Paris, the US and Canada, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The pooled option allows riders to book trips at lower prices by sharing the car with up to three other passengers travelling in the same direction.

But Uber has disabled Pool in the capital – the only place in the UK where it’s available – to help the public maintain social distancing during the pandemic.

Regular rides and the firm’s food delivery platform Uber Eats remain available, but Uber said it was in contact with local authorities to adjust operations as needed.

Uber Pool has also been suspended in the US and Canada to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has infected 188,000 and killed more than 7,000 people.

‘Our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve,’ said senior vice president of Uber Rides and Platform Andrew Macdonald.

The official Uber Twitter account added: ‘We want to help ensure the safety of everyone in our cities while being available for essential travel needs.

‘Because of this, we are reminding riders, with in-app messages, to travel only when necessary and take steps to protect themselves and their drivers.’

Uber is following advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is urging social distancing as the coronavirus spreads from person-to-person.

The agency is recommending that people maintain at least a three-foot distance between themselves and someone else.

Uber also noted that it will take similar steps outside of London, Paris, the US and Canada on a case-by-case basis.

In addition to suspending its carpooling service, Uber is showing users in the US and Canada a message urging them to ‘travel only when necessary.’

The firm is also encouraging riders to wash their hands before and after a ride and asking them to sit in the backseat to help protect its drivers.

It said it is ‘working to provide drivers with disinfectants to help them keep their cars clean’ despite supplies being limited.

It has also previously said that it may suspend the accounts of riders or drivers ‘confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID‑19’.

‘We’re also consulting with an epidemiologist to make sure our efforts as a company are grounded in medical advice,’ it said in a dedicated coronavirus webpage.

Uber also announced Monday that it is waiving delivery fees for independent restaurants across the US and Canada.

Uber’s rival Lyft also announced that it would be temporarily halting Shared rides – its equivalent of Uber’s Pool – across all of its markets.

Lyft only operates in the US and Canada, however, and not in London.

‘The health and safety of the Lyft community is our top priority, and we’re dedicated to doing what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19,’ it said in a Twitter post.

‘We will continue to monitor the situation closely and base our actions on official guidance.’

Coronavirus began in China last December and has quickly made its way across the globe.

As of Tuesday, there have been over 188,000 confirmed cases and more than 7,000 deaths around the world – with 4,736 of those cases and 93 deaths in the US.