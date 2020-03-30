Uber suspends its pool option in US and Canada to limit the spread of coronavirus 

Uber Pool has been suspended in the US and Canada to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The pooled option allows riders to book trips at lower prices by sharing the car with up to three other passengers traveling in the same direction.

However, the ride-sharing giant has disabled the option in order to help the public maintain social distancing during the pandemic.

Regular rides and the firm’s food delivery platform Uber Eats remain available, but Uber said it was in contact with local authorities to adjust operations as needed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging social distancing as the coronavirus spreads from person-to-person.

The agency is recommended people maintain at least three feet (one meter) distance between yourself and someone else.

Coronavirus began in China last December and has quickly made its way across the globe.

As of Tuesday, there have been over 188,000 confirmed cases and more than 7,000 deaths around the world – with 4,736 of those cases and 93 deaths in the US.

And it appears Uber is doing its part to help limit the spread of the virus.

Senior vice president Uber Rides and Platform Andrew Macdonald said in a statement: Our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve.’

Uber also noted that it will take similar steps outside of the US and Canada on a case-by-case basis.

The Uber app on Tuesday morning listed the Pool option as ‘unavailable’ when the user entered a destination.

In addition to suspending its carpooling service, Uber is showing users in the US and Canada a message urging them to ‘travel only when necessary.’

The firm is also encouraging riders to wash their hands before and after a ride and asking them to sit in the backseat to help protect its drivers.

Uber also announced Monday that it is waiving delivery fees for independent restaurants across the US and Canada.

Uber Eats is the latest aggregator to suspend commission from restaurants hit by the coronavirus outbreak, following in the footsteps of GrubHub and Postmates.

This comes at a time where many US states have begun closing establishments and only offering delivery as an option.

Hoboken, New Jersey was the first city to implement a bar and restaurant shut down and shortly after the entire state, as well as New York and Connecticut, have followed in suit.