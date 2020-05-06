Uber will require all drivers to wear face masks in the wake of the coronavirus crisis

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Uber is planning on making face coverings compulsory for both riders and drivers, according to reports.

The ride-hailing firm is purportedly working on technology to ensure all parties are wearing masks, but details of this tech are not yet available.

CNN claims Uber’s executives approved the policy last week. It is believed the feature will be rolled out in early May.

The feature is planned for the US, but ‘similar markets’ will also get the feature, it is believed.

Exact timings and locations for the imminent roll-out have not yet been formally revealed.

Uber is believed to be developing technology to ensure its drivers adhere to the new rules.

It is possible the technology will expand on its ‘Real Time ID-check’ feature which already exists.

This requires drivers to periodically take selfies and Uber then uses this photograph to corroborate that the driver is the same person who is registered with an account.

A similar plan is thought to be in the pipeline for passengers, but this will be harder to implement than the one affecting the drivers due to privacy restrictions.

‘As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution. Today, we continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips,’ said Uber’s head of safety communications Andrew Hasbun in a statement to CNN.

‘At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play.’

MailOnline has approached Uber for comment.

Last month, it was reported by The Information that the drop in travel has forced Uber to consider laying off one fifth of its workforce.

It could see more than 5,000 people lose their jobs if Uber does go ahead with the job cuts.