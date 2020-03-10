UK must cut meat consumption by 50 per cent to meet 2050 carbon emissions target

Britain need to drastically reduce meat and dairy consumption and cut down on air travel if it is to meet its net zero emissions target by 2050, according to a new report.

The UK cutting meat consumption by half would save 19 million tonnes of carbon emissions, says a government-backed study by non-profit Energy Systems Catapult.

This compares with 8 million tonnes of carbon saved if consumption of beef, lamb and dairy were curbed by just a fifth, as proposed last year by the Committee on Climate Change.

The UK will also have to plant a forest ‘up to twice the size of Birmingham’ every year – around 50,000 hectares – and cut demand for plane travel by around 80 per cent to reach its ‘climate neutral’ target.

It will also need to substitute carbon-emitting fuel sources for biomass and invest in hydrogen and advanced nuclear technologies.

While the measures may sound onerous, the new report adds that it is possible to reach net zero carbon – a target announced last year to offset carbon emissions generated by the UK by removing the same amount of carbon from the atmosphere.

The Innovation to Net Zero report by government-funded research group ESC modelled hundreds of potential pathways to reach the UK’s carbon neutral target.

‘Last year the UK became the first major economy in the world to commit to a “net zero” emissions target by 2050,’ said Scott Milne, head of insights at Energy Systems Catapult.

‘Now for the first time, we’ve modelled hundreds of potential pathways to get to net zero by 2050, ramping up or down different technologies and behaviour changes – to understand the different combinations, interactions and trade-offs of competing decarbonisation options to reach the most cost-optimised approaches.

‘However, what stands out is – no matter which pathway the UK takes – innovation, investment and incentives across low carbon technology, land use and lifestyle is essential to achieve net zero.

‘And there are massive economic opportunities for the UK to lead the world in these areas.’

While the public appears to show a willingness to adopt new technologies such as decarbonised heating and electric cars, changes in diet and flying habits ‘elicit a more resistant and emotional response’, the report says.

Meat and holidays make up a big part of the average Briton’s life, and ‘serious societal engagement’ is therefore needed to change attitudes and reach emission targets.

‘Cutting meat consumption by half is our “stretch assumption” – we know it would help reduce emissions, and be good for people’s health, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen, Milne told MailOnline.

‘We’ve emphasised the need for innovation across the economy, and this absolutely includes the food system.’

Milne said that companies across the supply chain should look for opportunities to reduce the carbon footprint associated with the food products that people want to buy.

‘Non-meat alternatives are one aspect of this, but also transforming farming practices to reduce the impact of livestock where this does continue,’ he said.

Along with turning Brits on to plant-based eating, a measure for tackling emissions would be to limit the growth in demand for air travel to just 20 per cent of what it is now by 2050.

However, even if demand for aviation and meat were eliminated by 2050 and technology deployment raised to even more ambitious rates, net zero could only be brought forward to 2045.

Increasing biomass – organic waste as a form of energy – will also be crucial to sustaining a UK population that will grow by 5 million to reach 71.5 million by 2050 – a growth that will be concentrated in the south east of England.

Biomass crops that are regularly harvested for energy will offer more intensive carbon removal in the shift away from fossil fuels as an energy source.

Elsewhere in the report, ESC said hydrogen may need to grow to levels equivalent to today’s electricity generation up to 300 terawatt-hours – one trillion watts for one hour – per year to supply industry, heat and heavy transport.

ESC urges government to invest in carbon capture, hydrogen and advanced nuclear technologies, as electricity generation will need to double to meet the proposed target, as well as the ambitious diet and aviation targets.

The report also recommended a number of policy reforms to assist the government in its pursuit of climate neutrality, including low carbon economic incentives and reforms to the power market and local area energy planning.