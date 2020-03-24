Universal making movie premieres available on demand on the day of release

Universal is making movie premieres available to rent through digital platforms like Amazon, Virgin, Sky and TalkTalk on the day of release – at £15.99 a pop.

This is nearly double the UK average cinema ticket price of just over £7 – although the cost of a ticket varies from region to region.

The sequel to the smash hit kids’ film Trolls – known as Trolls World Tour – will be the first movie released on the day of it’s global premier, scheduled for April 6.

The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma are available from Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk, Amazon and Apple today – just weeks after their cinema release.

The move comes as cinema chains in the UK including Odeon and Cineworld announce they are closing to protect staff and customers from coronavirus.

On the Apple TV app, Emma, The Invisible Man and The Hunt are listed as ‘Home Premieres: From the big screen to your screen’, priced at £15.99.

It upends the traditional practice of keeping a movie exclusively in cinemas for what is typically a 90-day window before releasing it on other platforms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to practice social distancing, work from home where possible and not go out to pubs, restaurants and other venues.

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President and CEO of Sky UK and Europe, said he hoped the move would help to keep the family entertained during isolation.

Universal set the price for on-demand stores at £15.99, which will allow a family to watch the movie for 48 hours before it expires.

‘Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,’ said NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell in a statement.

TalkTalk will be selling the movies for 4 pence less than their rivals at £15.95.

Will Ennett, Head of TV Content at TalkTalk, said: ‘We welcome NBCUniversal’s decision to make new cinema releases available in the home during this time and are pleased we can help TalkTalk TV customers continue to enjoy the latest films.

‘In such an uncertain time for everyone, we know that consumers are going to be increasingly looking for things to do together at home and hope the partnership with the studio will provide some welcome entertainment and quality time.’

On Monday, Warner Bros. shared the news that it is releasing Birds of Prey, the Suicide Squad spin-off, on video-on-demand on March 24, even though it is still playing in cinemas.

NBCUniversal will ‘continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve,’ the company said in a statement, adding it will revisit the strategy when the current situation changes.

Over the weekend, ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at the box office for US and Canadian cinemas.

It was after cities across the USA encouraged social distancing and ordered public gatherings not to exceed 50 people.

In the UK there has been no specific order to stop mass gatherings but the government recommendations include measures to limit exposure.

‘Avoid large gatherings, and gatherings in smaller public spaces such as pubs, cinemas, restaurants, theatres, bars, clubs,’ the government website says.