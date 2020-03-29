US government is ‘in talks with Facebook and Google’ to track coronavirus

The US government is talking to tech giants like Facebook and Google to see if users’ location data could help track and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The data would be anonymous and could allow officials to see whether groups of people are keeping enough distance from each other.

Officials wants to see if private-sector companies could compile the data in a way that would allow them to map the spread of the deadly virus.

Data collected on users’ locations would be used to track patterns and groups, rather than monitor any single individual, according to a report by the Washington Post.

‘We’re exploring ways that aggregated anonymised location information could help in the fight against COVID-19,’ said Johnny Luu from Google in a statement.

‘One example could be helping health authorities determine the impact of social distancing, similar to the way we show popular restaurant times and traffic patterns in Google Maps.

He said any partnership with the government ‘would not involve sharing data about any individual’s location, movement, or contacts.’

Jon Crowcroft, the creator of FluPhone, an app designed to track the flu in the UK, said it is possible to use anonymized data to track COVID-19.

‘The health protection agencies could use it to populate anonymized map data, which might help reduce transmission,’ Crowcroft told Wired.

This would allow researchers to find out ‘how long the virus survives on a surface, what fraction of the population are asymptomatic carriers, and where to target critical medical resources.’

Being able to monitor trends in where smartphone users go as a group, how many people are together in one place and hot spots for large gathering could be a ‘powerful tool’ for tracking the virus, officials say.

A White House official told the Washington Post they were ‘encouraged by American technology companies looking to leverage aggregated, anonymized data to glean key insights for covid-19 modeling efforts.’

The official added those insights might ‘help public health officials, researchers, and scientists improve their understanding of the spread of Covid-19 and transmission of the disease.’

Facebook confirmed it was speaking to the US government on a range of coronavirus issues and that the government was interested in understanding people’s movements.

In the past the social media giant has provided researchers with anonymous statistics on users’ locations.

They say this could help officials predict the next hotspots or decide where to allocate overstretched health resources.

Other methods of providing this data include users providing information on their own locations through an app.

Experts from the MIT Media Lab are building an app that would let people log their movements and compare them with those of known coronavirus patients using redacted data from public health departments.

It has been built by professor Ramesh Raskar and his team. He said tech companies need to do more to help track the deadly virus.

An open letter written by a number of tech executives and doctors to Apple and Google called for a similar technology to be built into iPhone and Android devices by default.

‘If such a feature could be built before SARS-CoV-2 is ubiquitous, it could prevent many people from being exposed,’ the letter suggests.

‘In the longer term, such infrastructure could allow future disease epidemics to be more reliably contained, and make large scale contact tracing of the sort that has worked in China and South Korea, feasible everywhere.’

Using location data on smartphones to track COVID-19 isn’t new.

China published an app that lets people scan QR codes to find out if they’ve been in close contact with someone infected with the virus.

Israel is thought to be doing something similar by using residents’ cellphone data to track the disease.

Facebook is already working on providing anonymized and aggregated data on people’s movements for researchers and nonprofits.

It populates maps with the aid of users who have given the company permission to collect their location – harnessed via their smartphones.

The locations are aggregated and anonymized by Facebook to calculate the likelihood people in one city or town are likely to visit another area and potentially spreading the outbreak.

The use of smartphone data to track the spread of COVID-19 could actually do more harm than good due to the nature of the transmission of the virus.

An app or smartphone usage data may only give a very crude picture of the spread.

A phone only determines positions to between 22ft and 42ft in urban built up areas and may actually be much less precise than that.

The issue is that COVID-19 appears to spread between two people who are within just a few feet of each other.

‘It might not be that easy to get it to work properly,’ Hannah Fry, an associate professor at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London in the UK told Wired.

‘It’s not as simple as ‘Have you crossed paths with someone who has the virus.’ You can sit within a few meters of someone and not be at risk.

‘Meanwhile it looks like you can come into contact with a train seat previously occupied by someone with the virus many hours earlier and be at risk.’

The US government says it hasn’t started actively promoting the development of tracking software.

Fry says it is still worth trying even with the limitations. She told Wired ‘The data is there, and it could make a big positive difference if they could get it to work.’

Smartphones regularly share their location to wireless carriers and tech companies – where permission has been granted by the user.

This is to deliver weather reports, hail rides and even help people find the location of the nearest coffee shop.

There are wider privacy concerns, although Facebook and Google stressed any data would be anonymous and so would not identify individuals.

‘The balance between privacy and pandemic policy is a delicate one,’ Al Gidari, director of privacy at Stanford Law School’s Center for Internet and Society, tweeted.

‘The problem here is that this is not a law school exam. Technology can save lives, but if the implementation unreasonably threatens privacy, more lives may be at risk.’

The Washington Post reports that the government is not seeking to collect and maintain a database on people’s whereabouts, rather just information to spot trends.