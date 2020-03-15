US Secret Service warns hackers are trading on coronavirus fears with phishing email scams

The US Secret Service has warned of new email scams using fears of coronavirus as a way to convince you to give up access to your bank account and private details.

The agency issued a warning about COVID-19 scams, saying the deadly virus is a prime ‘opportunity for groups with malicious intentions’.

In the warning the service says criminal organisations are using people’s fear to take advantage of and prey on the most vulnerable in society.

Phishing is the most common form of coronavirus scam, with emails pretending to come from official medical or health organisations.

The secret service said in a statement that fear can cause normally scrupulous individuals to let their guard down and fall victim to scams.

These include social engineering, phishing, non-delivery scams, and auction fraud.

The organisation says it is doing all it can to ensure the public is alerted about any new type of scam linked to the coronavirus and is working with other countries.

Phishing scams have become a common and unavoidable part of email communication and ecommerce, the agency said.

‘Cyber criminals are exploiting the Coronavirus through the wide distribution of mass emails posing as legitimate medical and or health organizations.

‘In one particular instance, victims have received an email purporting to be from a medical/health organization that included attachments supposedly containing pertinent information regarding the Coronavirus.

‘This lead to either unsuspecting victims opening the attachment causing malware to infect their system, or prompting the victim to enter their email login credentials to access the information resulting in harvested login credentials.’

Once they are able to harvest login information or install malware it opens the victim up to further attacks including financial crimes, ransomware and account takeovers.

This could become a problem for businesses as the number of people working from home due to self isolation increases.

An increase in home working ‘furthers the reliance on email for communication adding yet another multiplier to these email fraud schemes,’ the service said.

‘More of these incidents are expected, and increased vigilance regarding email communication is highly encouraged.’

Phishing experts at cyber-security firm Cofense identified two major phishing campaigns that have emerged in the wake of the devastating outbreak.

Criminals are claiming to be officials from healthcare groups such as The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

They purport to offer guidance and information on the COVID-19 outbreak but instead hope to insert malware and harvest the credentials of unsuspecting users.

Kyle Duncan and Ashley Tran, internet security researchers from the Cofense Phishing Defense Center in the US, write in a blog post: ‘Since news of the coronavirus hit national headlines, many threat actors have played on its infamy to target unsuspecting users.’

It’s not just phishing though, the secret service found an increase in the use of social engineering to get details from people – or even cash donations.

People exploiting fears around the virus are use sites like Twitter and Facebook to seek donations for fake charities linked to the virus.

‘Criminals are exploiting the charitable spirit of individuals, seeking donations to fraudulent causes surrounding the Coronavirus,’ the agency said.

‘Increased caution should be exercised when donating to charitable organizations.’

They also found that there had been an increase in non-delivery scams. This is where criminals pretend to run an in-demand medical supply company selling products that can be used to prevent or protect against coronavirus.

‘The criminal enterprise will demand upfront payment or initial deposits then abscond with the funds and never complete delivery of the ordered products.’

The Federal Trade Commission also warned of companies selling ‘fake’ products that claim to cure the virus.

‘There already is a high level of anxiety over the potential spread of coronavirus,’ FTC chairman Joe Simons said in a statement sent to ABC News.

‘What we don’t need in this situation are companies preying on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims.

‘These warnings are just the first step. We’re prepared to take enforcement actions against companies that continue to market this type of scam.’

It follows an earlier announcement by the Department of Justice that saw the agency threaten individuals taking advantage of the spike in demand for face masks, respirators and plastic gloves with criminal prosecution.

‘The Department of Justice stands ready to make sure that bad actors do not take advantage of emergency response efforts, healthcare providers, or the American people during this crucial time,’ Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Bill Santos, president of Cerberus Sentinel, a self-described ‘elite team of security experts’, told MailOnline: ‘The smartest approach to this is to avoid any inbound emails on this topic completely and instead go to the “known good” sources.

‘Bad actors are preying on fear; the best strategy is to ignore them completely.’