US telcos begin suspending data caps amid coronavirus

US internet providers are suspending data caps and offering free broadband for its customers due to the coronavirus.

Comcast and AT&A are the first telcos in the US that are responding to the global health crisis by giving its customers more free calls, texts and internet.

The incentives help ensure the virus, which has infected more than 1,800 and killed 42 people in the country, does not hamper emergency response efforts or low-income families.

It’s also intended to take the financial burden off of home-bound internet users employed by companies that have had to close their offices due to the outbreak.

UK providers are now under pressure to introduce similar measures to help limit the amount of fatalities as the coronavirus strain spreads around the country.

‘As restrictions due to coronavirus escalate, the need for high-quality mobile and broadband services for consumers intensifies,’ Kester Mann, network operator analyst for CCS Insight, told MailOnline.

‘While providers will be wary that increased demand will put extra strain on their networks, if they have sufficient capacity they could consider temporarily easing some data caps and lifting certain restrictions.’

‘This would be particularly relevant for elderly or budget-constrained customers needing to keep regularly updated on fast-moving developments as well as to enable them to stay in regular contact with friends and family.’

UK broadband operators, including BT, Sky and Talk Talk said their customers were not limited by data caps and were confident their networks could cope with increased home working.

O2 told MailOnline that it will announce interim measures to support its customers during the outbreak, while Vodafone said would give its mobile customers free access to NHS UK online to get health updates.

In the US, the Federal Communications Commission has said that it has been ‘coordinating closely with network operators’ to introduce the measures, which vary between providers.

Comcast has increased the speeds of its ‘Internet Essentials’ package that provides broadband basics for low income families, CNET reports.

‘For millions of low-income Americans who don’t have internet service at home, this uncertain time is going to be even more difficult to manage,’ the company said in a blog post.

From Monday, March 16, it’s offering new customers 60 days of the service – which normally costs $9.95 a month – for free.

It’s also increasing Internet Essentials speeds for from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers.

AT&T, meanwhile, will lift data caps on some of its broadband plans, aimed at customers who pay on the basis of how much data they use.

‘Many of our AT&T internet customers already have unlimited home internet access, and we are waiving internet data overage for the remaining customers,’ the carrier said in a statement.

Verizon claimed that it’s more focused on ensuring first responders in government and health agencies have access to services at times of possible network congestion.

While it hasn’t introduced any similar course of action, it says it’s ‘constantly monitoring data usage and the needs of our customers’.

The decision by both providers follows an internet advocacy group calling for the providers to do their part for the public benefit and those ‘hit hard’ by the illness, officially called COVID-19.

US network providers have been pressured by internet advocacy group Free Press to make access to reliable and affordable internet and phone services easier than ever.

‘Especially during a crisis, internet and phone access should be accessible public services like water and electricity,’ said Free Press campaign director Candace Clement.

‘To minimize disruptions to education, the economy and public life – and to ensure that timely public-health communications are accessible to all – these companies must lower the costs of connectivity for those who struggle to get online or need robust connections to work from home.’