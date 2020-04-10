Ventilator that ‘is simple as it gets’ can turn manual face masks into automatic ventilators

An automated ventilator kit built for $300 that is ‘as simple as it gets’ squeezes a manual mask to keep coronavirus patients alive, developers claim.

A team from Rice University developed the emergency care system from readily available hospital valve masks and 3D printed parts.

The programmable device automatically squeezes the bag valve masks that would otherwise have to be manually squeezed by a medical professional.

Researchers say the ‘DIY kits’ will allow hospitals to use existing equipment to reduce the load on existing ventilators and help people in respiratory distress.

The device is called the ApolloBVM and was built by Rice University in Texas – it’s named after the Apollo Moon missions and BVM stands for Bag Valve Mask.

Students, professors and administrators from Rice’s Oshman Engineering Design Kitchen built a robust prototype from 3D printed and laser cut parts.

Their immediate goal was to create something that works well enough to keep non-critical coronavirus patients stable and free up ventilators for critical patients.

The team designed and built a programmable device able to squeeze a bag valve mask that are readily available in hospitals around the world.

These masks are typically carried by emergency medical personnel to help get air into the lungs of people having difficulty breathing on their own.

It ‘provides the ability to mechanically stimulate readily available bag mask to reduce the burden on human operators who might have to compress the bag for a long time,’ the team said.

‘This is a device that could reduce the load on existing ventilators to help people in respiratory distress but not at a critical case.’

However, the masks are difficult to squeeze by hand for more than a few minutes at a time so alone aren’t overly useful in long-term care of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Rohith Malya, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Baylor College of Medicine was the inspiration behind the DIY project.

He realising a cheap alternative to ventilators was needed in developing nations and stretched hospitals – particularly around coronavirus.

Their solution, designed and prototyped within a week, is a reconfiguration of a rack-and-pinion device built for other purposes by the Rice team.

It was designed to be not only medical grade, but also inexpensive enough to be considered disposable by hospitals.

‘This is as simple as it can get, with all readily available parts,’ said Danny Blacker, project engineering design supervisor.

The prototype uses an Arduino board – a customisable circuit board to programme sensors and devices – but a final version will likely include a custom made circuit.

This was to facilitate programming that allows users to adjust the rate of air delivery to the lungs of patients depending on their conditions.

The device will use feedback sensors that help fine-tune the flow of air to the lungs, as well as motors of the same type that power 3D printers for hours at a time.

‘This is a clinician-informed end-to-end design that repurposes the existing global inventory toward widespread and safe access to mechanical ventilation,’ Malya said,.

He said there are more than 100 million bag valve masks manufactured globally every year, making them easily and readily available.

The device can be built from a DIY kit by hospital teams and then used to replace hand manipulation of bag ventilator masks.

‘Controls of the ApolloBVM are familiar and clinician-designed with adult and child settings,’ the team say in their documentation.

The current prototype employs a dual rack-and-pinion mechanical design converting rotational motion of motors into translational motion for bag compression.

The ApolloBVM is replicable with off-the-shelf electronics, 3D printed components, and protective casing.

The Rice team are working on a cheap DIY kit it can send out to hospitals.

‘Similar to a real ventilator, not the same, but the idea is roughly the same using off-the-shelf parts’, the team said.

Blacker said we have ‘hours’ to create the ventilator parts as it is designed to be an ‘open design concept’ allowing people to recreate it with easily accessible parts.

This is high grade, high quality and trustworthy, according to Malya.