Virgin Media gives free children’s TV shows to customers amid coronavirus lockdown

Virgin Media is giving free children’s TV shows to customers to entertain youngsters as they stay at home amid school closures and coronavirus lockdown.

Families subscribed to Virgin Media will be able to access seven of its popular kids’ channels — including Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon — for free until 21 April.

The upgrade will automatically be applied to customers on Virgin Media’s Player, Mixit (without Kids TV pick) and Maxit (without Kids TV pick) bundles at no extra cost.

‘With some parents across the UK at home with their little ones, Virgin Media is offering families a helping hand to keep their kids entertained,’ the television, internet and phone provider said in a press release.

‘This includes family favourites such as Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito and Nickelodeon.

‘Across these channels, a range of shows from Ben 10, Paw Patrol, Teen Titans and classics like Tom and Jerry, ScoobyDoo and Spongebob Squarepants, will be available for kids to watch.’

‘For extra flexibility, there’s also a thousand episodes On Demand, so parents can pick and choose a their kids’ favourite shows.’

Customers who are eligible for the free extra channels will find them applied automatically — with no change to their existing contract.

This is not the only move that Virgin Media has made this month to ease the lives of their customers due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The firm has gifted an additional 10 GB of mobile data and unlimited minutes to around 2.7 million of its pay monthly customers.

Legacy broadband customers have also seen their data caps permanently lifted in order to help them stay connected.

Furthermore, Virgin Media has applied a so-called ‘zero rating’ to the websites www.111.nhs.uk, www.nhs.uk and www.gov.uk to ensure customers can access important coronavirus information sources without using their data allowances.