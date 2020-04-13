Vizio points to out-of-date Chromecast software as potential root cause of streaming problems with Disney+

After extensive connection concerns with the Disney+ streaming service throughout its launch the other day, the TV maker Vizio has actually announced it’s servicing an update for its SmartCast TVs that might help some customers access the service.

The concern shows up to be attached to an obsoleted version of software application made use of to operate the builtin Chromecast hardware that features Vizio’s SmartCast TVs.

After a number of SmartCast TELEVISION proprietors complained about not being able to utilize Disney+ via the builtin Chromecast, Vizio began to check out the issue.

In a statement to Business Insider, Vizio claimed the company is ‘functioning diligently to execute the new version of Chromecast and also will certainly start rolling out the update to our SmartCast TVs immediately.’

‘In the meanwhile, consumers with Vizio SmartCast TVs can make use of AirPlay to stream Disney+ directly from their Apple gadget to the TV.’

‘The iphone gadget just needs iphone 12.3 or later, or a Mac running 10.14.5 or later on, and also your gadget has to be connected to the very same Wi-Fi network as the TV.’

Some Twitter individuals guessed that Disney+ needs Chromecast variation 1.36 to run, but the builtin Chromecasts on Vizio’s SmartCast TELEVISION are currently operating variation 1.34.

While the company really did not give a day for when the specific Chromecast update would certainly prepare, Vizio’s consumer assistance claims the Disney+ will be readily available on the SmartCast app store in 2020.

Disney+ is a new streaming solution from that will offer subscribers accessibility to greater than 500 flicks and 7,500 tv shows from Disney’s archives for a month-to-month charge of $7.

The app is presently sustains Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TELEVISION, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, MacOS, ChromeOS, Windows COMPUTER, and various other platforms.

By 9AM on launch day, the solution had registered a minimum of 7,300 customer issues, according to Down Detector, an outage mapping website.

70 percent of those issues were reported as streaming trouble, 27 percent were reportedly login issues, as well as 3 percent were associated with various other concerns.