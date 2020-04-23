Watching TV for more than 4 hours a day ‘linked to poorer heart health’

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Science Leave a comment 

Couch potatoes who can’t stop watching TV now have the perfect get-out – it’s all in their genes.

A large-scale UK study suggests that some people are simply hard-wired to sit and watch television.

Those who watch more than the average 2 hours 48 minutes a day have genetic quirks in common – and so do those who spend a lot of leisure time in front of their computer or who drive for long periods.

Researchers asked 422,218 people aged 40 to 69 how many hours a day they watched TV. They found 145 genetic variations for watching more than the average viewer.

The same people may also be prone to heart problems – every 90 minutes of viewing over the average was linked to a 44 per cent higher risk of coronary disease.

However, adults can overcome genetics and change their behaviour. Study author Dr Niek Verweij of Groningen University in Holland and Oxford-based firm Genomics PLC, said: ‘Sedentary behaviours, and particularly television-watching, may be inherited. However this will play only a small part.

‘People will also be more likely to do this if they have grown up in a family where TV is part of the lifestyle.’ The results also showed that gene variations thought to play a role in TV viewing are also seen in those who are less educated and those with a higher Body Mass Index.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, found 36 genetic variations that could prompt adults to spend more than the average one hour a day on a home computer and four that seem to result in them spending more time driving.

Dr Verweij added: ‘The message from this study is that it is not healthy to be sitting around all day, regardless of genetics, and it is never too late to start moving more.’

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *