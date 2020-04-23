Watching TV for more than 4 hours a day ‘linked to poorer heart health’

Couch potatoes who can’t stop watching TV now have the perfect get-out – it’s all in their genes.

A large-scale UK study suggests that some people are simply hard-wired to sit and watch television.

Those who watch more than the average 2 hours 48 minutes a day have genetic quirks in common – and so do those who spend a lot of leisure time in front of their computer or who drive for long periods.

Researchers asked 422,218 people aged 40 to 69 how many hours a day they watched TV. They found 145 genetic variations for watching more than the average viewer.

The same people may also be prone to heart problems – every 90 minutes of viewing over the average was linked to a 44 per cent higher risk of coronary disease.

However, adults can overcome genetics and change their behaviour. Study author Dr Niek Verweij of Groningen University in Holland and Oxford-based firm Genomics PLC, said: ‘Sedentary behaviours, and particularly television-watching, may be inherited. However this will play only a small part.

‘People will also be more likely to do this if they have grown up in a family where TV is part of the lifestyle.’ The results also showed that gene variations thought to play a role in TV viewing are also seen in those who are less educated and those with a higher Body Mass Index.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, found 36 genetic variations that could prompt adults to spend more than the average one hour a day on a home computer and four that seem to result in them spending more time driving.

Dr Verweij added: ‘The message from this study is that it is not healthy to be sitting around all day, regardless of genetics, and it is never too late to start moving more.’